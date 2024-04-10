Lynn Bruder Acquires Nucleus Healthcare, Establishes Woman-Owned Healthcare Recruiting and Staffing Powerhouse

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Healthcare (Nucleus), a premier staffing and recruitment agency based in Philadelphia has become a woman-owned business. Current CEO, Lynn Bruder, acquired Nucleus through NuForce, LLC, dba Nucleus Healthcare.

Nucleus is one of the nation's most successful healthcare recruiting companies, hiring more than 10,000 healthcare and life sciences professionals in the past four years. Bruder created a hiring platform that enabled healthcare companies to overcome devastating shortages of nurses and other key employees.

Nucleus Healthcare has established itself as a trusted partner for top-tier healthcare facilities and organizations nationwide. Nucleus reduces contingent labor spend by filling permanent and contract positions with quality candidates. They have made significant contributions to the healthcare industry by establishing a process that expedites hiring crucial candidates for organizations. According to the American College of Healthcare Executives, workforce challenges are ranked as the top concern for hospital CEOs in 2023.

"I am thrilled and honored to transform Nucleus Healthcare into one of the nation's most sought-after recruiting and staffing companies. I am energized to lead our dedicated team in making an even greater impact by enabling our healthcare partners to provide the care their patients need today," says Bruder. "Partnering with Nucleus provides an outstanding opportunity for corporate, government, and healthcare companies to fulfill their initiatives of hiring women-owned businesses."

Nucleus Healthcare (Nucleus) is a leading staffing and recruitment agency headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, specializing in partnering with top-tier healthcare facilities and organizations.

