Lynn Crump-Caine Named Chair of Thrivent's Board of Directors

Crump-Caine will begin her new role in February after serving as a member of Thrivent's Board since 2016.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services company that puts generosity at the heart of saving and investing, announced today that Lynn Crump-Caine has been elected by the Board of Directors as its next chair. Effective February 1, Crump-Caine will succeed N. Cornell Boggs, III, who served on the board since 2013 and as chair since 2023.

"Lynn's extensive business and leadership experience, deep understanding of Thrivent's transformation and commitment to our purpose make her the ideal choice to chair our Board of Directors," said Terry Rasmussen, Thrivent President and CEO. "Lynn has been a valued board member for nearly a decade, bringing operational expertise and strategic insight, and I look forward to working with Lynn in this expanded position as she guides Thrivent's future transformation and growth."

"I also want to express my gratitude to Cornell for his strong leadership as our board chair for the past three years. Cornell has been an invaluable member of Thrivent's Board of Directors for more than a decade and we've greatly benefited from his leadership, vast business experience and true passion for helping Thrivent fulfill its purpose. His guidance has been instrumental in reimagining our advisor and client experiences, telling Thrivent's story and modernizing our business."

Crump-Caine has been on Thrivent's Board of Directors since 2016, most recently serving as chair of the Human Resources and Governance committee and a member of the Executive committee. In this new role, she will guide the Board as they oversee all aspects of Thrivent's business and transformation, including succession planning for Thrivent's CEO and executive leadership team.

"Thrivent is one of the most unique, purpose-driven companies in America and I'm honored to serve as Board chair and continue working alongside Terry and our talented directors. Under Terry's leadership, Thrivent has been building momentum and transforming for the future – all of which will continue and accelerate in the years ahead. Our focus remains helping more people build, grow and protect their financial well-being through purpose-driven advice and generosity. I appreciate the board's confidence and am grateful for Cornell's leadership. Together, we'll continue to empower lives of service and faith and position Thrivent for long-term success."

Crump-Caine has decades of experience in corporate leadership, consulting and board leadership. She spent 30 years of her career at McDonald's Corporation, where she served as executive vice president of worldwide operations and directed global operations departments for more than 31,000 McDonald's restaurants worldwide. She is the founder of OutsideIn Consulting, where she advises organizations on business management and leadership development.

Crump-Caine also serves on the board of directors for a variety of public companies and non-profit organizations. She is a director for Advocate Health, a director and board chair for Wingstop Inc., and lead director of the board of directors and executive mentor for The ExCo Group, a worldwide firm providing peer-to-peer mentoring services for C-suite executives and senior leaders. She is also a member of Women Corporate Directors.

Crump-Caine completed executive education programs at Northwestern University, Harvard Business School and the McDonald's Executive Development Program.

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $194 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/24). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies - including AM Best, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings - which demonstrate the company's financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don't apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

