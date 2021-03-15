Lynn Electronics Acquires Manufacturer Total Cable Solutions

IVYLAND, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Electronics ("Lynn" or the "Company"), manufacturer of fiber-optic and copper cable assemblies, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Total Cable Solutions ("TCS"), a manufacturer of industry-leading telecom and data center products.

The acquisition of TCS increases Lynn Electronics' share in the telecom/data center market, strengthens its product portfolio, accelerates product development, and adds a third, 11,500 square foot building to Lynn's facilities, enabling faster delivery and greater capacity. With these bolstered services through the TCS brand and product portfolio, Lynn will further define its footprint in the telecommunications marketplace.

"I am very excited to join forces with Lynn Electronics," said Charles Hoskins, CEO of Total Cable Solutions. "The efficiencies that will be realized from this transaction will allow us to accelerate our already strong development of innovative solutions in the telecom and data center space."

With an unmatched dedication to integrity, quality, and commitment to customers, TCS provides a full range of FTTX and networking solutions at an exceptional value. Servicing major telecom distributors nationally, TCS is known for its technical expertise, innovative product design, and robust product offering.

"Total Cable Solutions' innovative products will prove instrumental in our quest to become the #1 cable solution provider in the marketplace," said Mike Boulanger, CEO of Lynn Electronics. "This acquisition significantly strengthens our telecom product line and greatly enhances our technical expertise to support our customers."

As a subdivision of Lynn Electronics, TCS will continue to serve its clients with the same products and solutions they have trusted for years. TCS will continue to operate as Total Cable Solutions and maintain its full staff to support customers.

About Lynn Electronics

Lynn Electronics, LLC, based in Ivyland, Pennsylvania, is one of the only cable assembly manufacturers in the country with a Corning Gold Certified production line on both coasts. A provider of telecommunication products since 1964, Lynn Electronics manufactures custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies in addition to offering a full catalog of cabling solution products. To see more about the company and its offerings visit www.lynnelec.com.

About Total Cable Solutions

Founded in 2009, Total Cable Solutions (TCS) started as a small business in Springboro, Ohio and has grown to service many Fortune 500 companies. TCS manufactures a wide selection of Data Center and Telecom cables including IEC power cords, CAT6, pigtails, indoor/outdoor fiber cables, FTTX enclosures, and custom builds to fit unique applications. More information about TCS can be found at www.totalcablesolutions.com.

