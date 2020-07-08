Lynn Electronics Acquires West Coast Cable Assembly Company

IVYLAND, Pa., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Electronics, LLC ("Lynn"), a manufacturer of fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, announced it completed its acquisition of Coast 2 Coast, LLC ("C2C"), an Anaheim, CA cable assembly manufacturer.

Mike Boulanger, CEO of Lynn Electronics, said "Our West Coast customer base has increased significantly during the past two years. With this acquisition, our capabilities on the West Coast will mirror what we currently provide customers from our East Coast facility. C2C's robust production and customer service abilities fully complement our nationwide sales team. I'm excited to present our broad product offering and sales expertise to C2C's current customer base while increasing our production capabilities for current Lynn customers."

The combined company will be led by the current management team at Lynn Electronics with Lynn Swearingen (former owner of C2C) taking a role as Lynn's West Coast VP of Operations.

The strategic rationale for the purchase is as follows:

Expands Lynn's West Coast production capacity and service offering to meet the needs of its rapidly growing customer base in the western half of the U.S.

Bolsters Lynn's tradition of being the premier cable assembly manufacturer and telecommunication equipment provider focused on customer service, quality products and providing one of the fastest turnaround times in the country, inclusive of transit time.

Strengthens Lynn's offering to customers by bringing together the companies' complementary products and technical expertise, creating significant cross-selling opportunities, therefore strengthening the customer value proposition.

ABOUT Lynn Electronics and Coast 2 Coast

Lynn Electronics, LLC, based in Ivyland Pennsylvania, is one of the only cable assembly manufacturers in the country with a Corning Gold Certified production line on both coasts. A provider of telecom products since 1964, Lynn Electronics manufactures custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies in addition to offering a full catalog of telecom products. To see more about the company and offerings visit www.lynnelec.com.

Coast 2 Coast, LLC, is a cable assembly manufacturer based in Anaheim California. Founded in 2008 by experienced industry professionals, Coast 2 Coast has been successfully providing quality custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies to customers on the West Coast.

SOURCE Lynn Electronics

