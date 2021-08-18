Lynn Electronics Announces Restructuring into Data Center/Enterprise and Broadband Divisions

Total Cable Solutions, the newest division of Lynn Electronics, will support the telecom/broadband side of the business.

The Lynn Electronics Datacom division will support the data center and enterprise side of the business.

A new product and marketing team was built to focus on designing/supporting your network applications and developing new, exciting technology.

The efficiencies that will be realized by organizing the business on function (product/marketing) and target market (broadband and data center) will position Lynn Electronics to better serve their clients.

"Our customer's trust has been paramount to the success of our business for many years, we are thrilled to announce this strategy which mirrors the structure of many of our customers," said Mike Boulanger, CEO of Lynn Electronics. "While we build a stronger team, our best will continue to support you in a better organized and more strategic fashion."

About Lynn Electronics

Lynn Electronics, LLC, based in Ivyland, Pennsylvania, is one of the only cable assembly manufacturers in the country with a Corning Gold Certified production line on both coasts. A provider of telecommunication products since 1964, Lynn Electronics manufactures custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies in addition to offering a full catalog of cabling solution products. To see more about the company and its offerings visit www.lynnelec.com.

About Total Cable Solutions

Founded in 2009, Total Cable Solutions (TCS) started as a small business in Springboro, Ohio and has grown to service many Fortune 500 companies. TCS manufactures a wide selection of Data Center and Telecom cables including IEC power cords, CAT6, pigtails, indoor/outdoor fiber cables, FTTX enclosures, and custom builds to fit unique applications. More information about TCS can be found at www.totalcablesolutions.com.

