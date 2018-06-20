MERIDEAN, Idaho, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Ge-Zerbe, M.D., M.P.H., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as Endocrinologist at Boise Thyroid-Endocrinology, PC.

A direct, concierge care practice, Boise Thyroid-Endocrinology, P.C. offers expert specialized services in endocrine, weight / nutrition management, and age-management issues. Offering quality services to her clients, Dr. Ge-Zerbe ensures that her patients spend sufficient time with her, and receive the best care utilizing the latest innovations in the medical industry. Dedicated to the needs of her clients, Dr. Ge-Zerbe offers direct communications with her patients via cell phone and emails. The practice was established because Dr. Ge-Zerbe wanted to avoid the limitations placed on her by insurance companies and government, as they interfere with her ability to give patients the time and care they deserve.

Dr. Ge-Zerbe serves as a founder and Endocrinologist at Boise Thyroid-Endocrinology, P.C. Having attained over thirty years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe has established herself as a prominent professional in the medical industry. Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Ge-Zerbe has attained extensive experience in the areas of: thyroid disorder, thyroid cancer, autoimmune disorders, adrenal/pituitary disorder, diabetes, metabolic syndrome/obesity, dyslipidemia, male and female hormone disorders, calcium, metabolic disorders, and osteoporosis. She also provides nutritional counseling, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy, genomic testing, oriental medicine, and more. Throughout the duration of her career, Dr. Ge-Zerbe has hosted international conferences, conducted Keynote speeches, clinical seminars and grand rounds in regards to Endocrinology, as well as facilitates clinical trials as a principal investigator for new endocrinology drugs.

At a young age, Dr. Ge-Zerbe was inspired to be a doctor by following the example of excellence demonstrated by her grandfather in China, who was a traditional Chinese doctor. Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Ge-Zerbe attended the prestigious Peking Union Medical College, where she obtained her Medical degree in 1987. She then went on to obtain education and training in Epidemiology, and Molecular Medicine, and she holds a Master of Public Health degree. She completed her internal medicine internship at Howard University, followed by a residency at Leigh Valley Hospital and then an endocrinology fellowship at Vanderbilt University. She is dual Board Certified as an Internist and Endocrinologist. She also completed training of age management by AMMEF.

In an effort to further advance her professional development, Dr. Ge-Zerbe is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the American College of Physicians, the Endocrine Society, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and the American Thyroid Association.

In addition to her work in practice, Dr. Ge-Zerbe is the author of more than 18 published medical papers.

When she is not working, Dr Ge-Zerbe enjoys painting, travel, reading, interior decorating.

Dr. Ge-Zerbe dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her mother, Hu Miaohui who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2013.

