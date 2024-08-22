Lynn Henderson Public Relations Named PR Agency of Record for Destination Silver Star

VERNON, BC, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lynn Henderson Public Relations (LHPR) is proud to announce its new partnership with Destination Silver Star , one of British Columbia's premier year-round mountain resorts. As the new PR Agency of Record, LHPR aims to enhance Silver Star's brand presence and promote its unique offerings to a broader audience.

Skiing at Destination Silver Star mountain resort. (CNW Group/Lynn Henderson Public Relations) Village at Destination Silver Star. (CNW Group/Lynn Henderson Public Relations)

"We are thrilled to represent Destination Silver Star, a destination that perfectly embodies adventure, culture, and community. LHPR is dedicated to showcasing the vibrant experiences and unmatched natural beauty that Silver Star offers," stated Lynn Henderson, LHPR Founder.

Located in the heart of BC's Okanagan Valley, Silver Star is a beacon for adventure enthusiasts and families alike. Renowned for its extensive winter sports terrain and summer activities, Destination Silver Star offers:

Winter Sports Paradise : With 3,282 acres of skiable terrain, Silver Star features 132 powder runs and Canada's largest continuously groomed network of cross-country ski trails.

: With 3,282 acres of skiable terrain, Silver Star features 132 powder runs and largest continuously groomed network of cross-country ski trails. Summer Thrills : Home to Canada's second-largest bike park, Silver Star provides over 139 kilometers of trails, 400+ jumps, and 870+ berms for mountain biking aficionados.

: Home to second-largest bike park, Silver Star provides over 139 kilometers of trails, 400+ jumps, and 870+ berms for mountain biking aficionados. Cultural and Family-Friendly Events : Hosting events like the Crankworx Summer Series, the Summer Music Series, and the Beer and Cider Fest, Silver Star brings together the community and visitors alike with a lively spirit and authentic sense of place.

: Hosting events like the Crankworx Summer Series, the Summer Music Series, and the Beer and Cider Fest, Silver Star brings together the community and visitors alike with a lively spirit and authentic sense of place. Greater Vernon Winter Carnival : The second largest winter festival in North America , the Greater Vernon Winter Carnival is held every February and provides fun-filled parades, ice sculpture competitions, and live performances.

: The second largest winter festival in , the Greater Vernon Winter Carnival is held every February and provides fun-filled parades, ice sculpture competitions, and live performances. Unique Dining and Art : From high-elevation dining via snow cat at Paradise Camp to contemporary art exhibits, Silver Star offers rich cultural experiences.

: From high-elevation dining via snow cat at Paradise Camp to contemporary art exhibits, Silver Star offers rich cultural experiences. Improved Access: With the introduction of new flights into Kelowna International Airport (YLW) from Los Angeles (LAX) and Seattle (SEA), reaching Silver Star is now more convenient for travelers.

This announcement marks an exciting new chapter for Destination Silver Star and Lynn Henderson Public Relations, promising a fruitful collaboration that will elevate Silver Star's profile as a top destination in British Columbia.

About Lynn Henderson Public Relations:

LHPR is a boutique PR agency specializing in travel, lifestyle, and hospitality. Founded by Lynn Henderson, a PR professional with over two decades of experience, LHPR is known for creating compelling narratives that resonate with media and consumers alike. Its client roster includes renowned brands in Tofino, Whistler, Vancouver and now Vernon.

SOURCE Lynn Henderson Public Relations