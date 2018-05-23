DANDRIDGE, Tenn., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Lester, R.N., B.S.N., MHA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Counseling in recognition of her role as Chief Executive Officer of First Step Counseling.

Located in Dandridge, Tennessee, an addiction recovery services clinic, First Step Counseling is a privately held entity specializing in assisting clients in their drug recovery. Devoted to offering their clients affordable, competent and effective treatment, the team at First Step lends a compassionate approach in assisting its members. Fervent about helping individuals through addiction, the First Step staff strives to help each client evolve into productive, functional and responsible members of society. Addressing all aspects of recovery, First Step aims to, "provide effective, competent & affordable suboxone and vivitrol treatment to narcotic dependent individuals."



With over thirty years of experience in the field of counseling, Lynn Lester has become a trusted name in the Counseling industry. Chief Executive Officer at First Step Counseling, Lester has attained extensive expertise within the areas of business operations and management, leadership and nursing.



Before beginning her role at First Step Counseling, Lester held a number of related positions as the Director of Clinical Operations at Recovery Treatment Center, the Manager of Nursing Administration at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital and as the ICU Manager at Baptist Hospital at East Tennessee.



Early in her career, Lester attained her Registered Nursing designation as well as her Bachelor of Nursing Science degree from East Tennessee State University. Thereafter, Lester then went on to complete her Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of St. Francis.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Lester is an elite member of several organizations including the American Medical Association, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Association of Professional Women, which named her as a member of its VIP Woman of the Year Circle.



When not working, Lester volunteers her time to Toys For Tots as well as to various children's charities. She also enjoys spending time on the lake in her houseboat.

