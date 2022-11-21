Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann Rated a Top-Tier Law Firm

U.S. News — Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms Rankings Released

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann has been honored as one of the nation's best law firms by the prestigious U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America (from Best Lawyers).

Lynn Pinker earned Tier 1 ratings regionally in seven practice areas, including Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Law, Labor & Employment Law, Real Estate Law, and Trusts and Estates.

To rank as a best law firm, at least one attorney from the firm must be recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers. LPHS earned 16 Best Lawyer spots in 9 different categories in this latest round of rankings. Clients and/or professional references are surveyed to evaluate the firm's expertise and client experience. This qualitative and quantitative data is factored into an overall score.

Lynn Pinker impressed the selection committee with feedback from its client roster, which is full of household names including Southwest Airlines, Mary Kay Inc., Time Warner Cable, FedEx Corporation, Energy Transfer Corporation, IBM, and Cricket Communications Inc.

The LPHS specialty of commercial litigation isn't limited to big business. Community Hospital Corporation representative Linda Moore shares, "All of the attorneys at LPHS are extremely knowledgeable, always prompt to respond, and take an appropriate amount of time to listen and ask questions so that they have a clear understanding of the matter at issue. They work efficiently and are very cost competitive. I enjoy working with them and have referred others to them."

From courtroom wins to mentoring future leaders, LPHS lawyers are always relentless. Their experienced, focused team brings an unrivaled standard of excellence to complex commercial litigation and all of their practice areas.

Firm partner Eric Pinker ranked in four of the firm's seven Tier 1 practice areas. He explains, "We represent you in the way that we would want to be represented: aggressively, creatively, and effectively. Our track record is a product of unique talent, inspiration, and hard work. We represent Fortune 500 corporations, major financial institutions, and prominent individuals. After trying cases to judges, juries, and arbitrators throughout the country, we have a storied history of success."

To find out more or to book a consultation with Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann, visit www.lynnllp.com.

About Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP

Based in Dallas, Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP specializes in commercial litigation. By combining trial-tested experience with a relentless team of seasoned attorneys, LPHS upholds a legacy of legal excellence and community impact.

About the Best Law Firms Designation

Best Lawyers in America partnered with U.S. News & World Report to rank more than 15,000 firms and capture the nation's consensus opinion of the country's top attorneys.

Contact:

Mike Lynn

214-981-3800

[email protected]

SOURCE Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP