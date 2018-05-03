Lynn University becomes nation's 48th Fair Trade University

"Purchasing Fair Trade products and supporting fair working conditions should be the norm at universities nationwide," said senior Gabby Monahan, who led the application process alongside peer Megan Selfridge. "This initiative will help our campus continue to move towards a better, greener and more sustainable future."

Fair Trade is an economic system that assures the products consumers buy are grown, harvested, crafted and traded in ways that improve lives and protect the environment. As part of a national initiative, Fair Trade Campaigns officially recognizes U.S. schools that are committed to educating students about the issues of Fair Trade and sourcing Fair Trade products.

"Few things are more exciting than seeing today's youth understand the role that they can play as consumers in making the world a fairer and just place," said Billy Linstead Goldsmith, director of Fair Trade Campaigns. "To see them become not just conscious consumers, but advocates for Fair Trade, should challenge all of us to do the same."

Lynn met five essential requirements, which included making Fair Trade products available on campus and passing a Fair Trade resolution.

"While most campuses have difficulty meeting each of the Fair Trade requirements, Lynn was a step ahead, given that Sodexo has been sourcing Fair Trade products," said Selfridge about Lynn's dining partner. "The added support of the Lynn community was paramount to our success and the swift nature in which we were able to achieve this esteemed designation."

Deepening the school's commitment to its new designation, Lynn will serve Fair Trade Vega Coffee on campus beginning fall 2018. Rigoberto Beltran '17, founded Lynn's relationship with the Nicaraguan company when he interned with the organization as part of the Ambassador Corps.

Lynn is the second university in Florida and the 48th in the nation to earn the Fair Trade University distinction.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report named it no. 1 in the region for most international students. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

About Fair Trade Campaigns

Fair Trade Campaigns is a grassroots movement mobilizing thousands of Fair Trade advocates on campuses and communities across the USA. Fair Trade Campaigns recognize towns, colleges, universities, schools and congregations in the US for embedding Fair Trade purchasing practices and principles into policy, as well as the social foundations of their communities. Project collaborators include Fair Trade USA, Fair for Life, and Fairtrade America, third-party certifiers of Fair Trade products in the United States, the Fair Trade Federation, a North American trade association of organizations fully committed to Fair Trade. Visit www.FairTradeCampaigns.org for more information.

