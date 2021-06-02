Lynn University collaborates with Kaplan to expand online degree programs and adult learner reach

BOCA RATON, Fla. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn University is collaborating with Kaplan, Inc., one of the world's largest and most diverse education providers, to support enrollment and student success in online undergraduate degree programs beginning Fall 2021. Kaplan provides online and technological enablement and analytics, while Lynn designs and implements the curriculum.

This initiative builds on Lynn's mission to provide an innovative, global and personalized education, leveraging technology and strategic opportunities. Empowering students with an industry-leading iPad-powered curriculum, the online bachelor's degree currently offers 14 majors such as air traffic control, aviation, business administration, criminal justice, education, international business management, professional pilot and psychology.

"Kaplan has the proven ability to provide the online services necessary to help us achieve the educational goals for our growing student population," said Lynn President Kevin M. Ross. "Together, we can evolve and expand the university's capabilities to serve students in a way that meets their needs and life circumstances. Our pioneering spirit compels us to explore new methods, new markets and new approaches that will position Lynn and our students for the future."

Lynn and Kaplan plan to expand online offerings in the future to meet evolving student and industry needs.

Gregory Marino, CEO of Kaplan North America, said, "We're proud to work with Lynn University and engage Kaplan's best-in-class capabilities to advance the university's mission and support the delivery of a world-class online educational experience."

Since the start of 2020, Kaplan has helped partner universities launch more than 100 online offerings including degrees, credentials and certificates. A leading Managed Services Provider in the higher education industry, Kaplan provides a wide range of innovative education services and online program enablement, including strategy, marketing, course design, technology and advanced analytics.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Lynn for its innovation, international students and value. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information visit lynn.edu .

About Kaplan

Kaplan provides individuals, universities, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit kaplan.com .

