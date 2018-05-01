Lynn University designs its future

"We have innovative ideas for curriculum, technology and campus design, but also want to leave room for the unexpected," he said. "We accomplished 51 initiatives in our last plan, but also made time to take advantage of opportunities such as hosting a presidential debate and leverage new technology to launch iPad-powered learning."

Students, staff, faculty, alumni and administrators designed the new plan through exercises led by CIO Christian Boniforti. The approach, which he modeled after the design thinking process taught at Stanford's d.school, identifies people's unmet needs and priorities and provides a framework to design technologically feasible and economically viable solutions.

"Design thinking begins with a focus on 'end users,' and their unmet needs and priorities. It provides a framework for Lynn's community to work collaboratively to solve problems and identify opportunities," said Boniforti.

"Lynn University is defiantly optimistic about the future, and we've always been that way. We believe that we have a better future ahead of us, but it's not just going to land in our laps. It is our job to create it," Ross said.

Read the full plan at lynn.edu/strategy.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report named it no. 1 in the region for most international students. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

CONTACT: Jamie D'Aria, jdaria@lynn.edu, 561-237-7629

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lynn-university-designs-its-future-300640347.html

SOURCE Lynn University

Related Links

http://www.lynn.edu

