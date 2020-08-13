Lynn University engages CVS Health for on-site rapid result COVID-19 testing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn University announced that CVS Health will provide on-site rapid result COVID-19 testing for students and employees. Lynn is the first Florida university to partner with CVS Health on its Return ReadySM solution.

"We are committed to creating an environment where our students and faculty feel safe to live, learn and work," said Christian G. Boniforti, chief strategy and technology officer. "Lynn is a leader in education technology, and partnering with CVS Health to implement state-of-the-art healthcare solutions aligns well with our innovative approach to the student experience. This combined with other safety precautions will help our campus community stay healthy."

Return Ready offers organizations and universities the flexibility to choose from a number of COVID-19 testing options and includes clinician-informed protocols and guidance for symptom checks and temperature screenings, and digital tools for test scheduling and sharing of results. At Lynn, the program includes point-of-care testing with results in a few minutes in a safe on-site environment set up and staffed by CVS Health personnel. Return Ready also includes an analytics dashboard for ongoing oversight and trends, along with state and federal reporting of test results, as required.

"Widespread access to COVID-19 testing is an important tool for reopening college campuses and bringing students and faculty back this fall," said Sree Chaguturu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefits management company of CVS Health. "With our tailored Return Ready solution, organizations and universities like Lynn can tap into CVS Health's testing experience and expertise that started with our very first testing site in March."

Currently enrolled students and on-campus employees can receive complimentary on-site testing, which is required if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, to ensure the collective wellbeing of the campus community, they may occasionally be asked to take a test. Testing is not available to the general public or family members of students or employees.

Lynn's dedicated CVS Health facility is open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., by appointment only. Guests wait on-site for approximately 20 minutes to receive their test results. CVS Health personnel provide results with a Health Center staff member present in the event of a positive case.

Any individual who is positive for COVID-19 receives instructions for completing mandatory self-isolation and follow-up testing. All positive test results are sent to the Florida Department of Health, which will initiate contact tracing.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

