Lynn University names Katrina Carter-Tellison vice president for academic affairs

Since joining Lynn in 2004, she served as assistant professor of sociology, criminal justice program chair, curriculum chair, College of Arts and Sciences dean and academic dean. She developed Lynn's Dialogues core curriculum , launched the annual Celebration of the Arts, introduced a new Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama and helped integrate the Navigate student success platform.

"Among her many achievements over the last 15 years, Katrina was instrumental in building our core curriculum into the nationally recognized program it is today," said Ross. "Her innovative thinking and action-oriented approach will complement our leadership team as we realize our Lynn 2025 plan."

Carter-Tellison hopes to elevate the Lynn learning experience to support student success—a key component of the university's strategic plan. "My vision for academic affairs is rooted in collaboration and excellence in student service. I also see great opportunity to incorporate essential skills, such as technology, data and measurement, into our critical thinking curriculum," she said.

Lynn celebrated 10 years of its core curriculum this year, and Carter-Tellison is working with faculty to evaluate the program and identify new opportunities for the future.

"Katrina is a trusted leader among faculty and staff. I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to provide an innovative, global and personalized education that enables students to realize their potential," said Ross.

Carter-Tellison received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Miami, Master of Social Work from Barry University and doctorate in sociology from the University of Miami.

