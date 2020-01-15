Lynn University's online bachelor's climbs U.S. News & World Report rankings

Using data gathered directly from each institution, U.S. News methodologies are based on factors such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology.

Lynn's online degrees are flexible and affordable, designed for individuals with obligations outside of the classroom. Program highlights include:

iPad-powered learning: course content is accessed anytime, anywhere on iPad

course content is accessed anytime, anywhere on iPad Accelerated terms: master's degrees can be completed in as little as one year

master's degrees can be completed in as little as one year Industry experts: professors have real-world experience

professors have real-world experience SAT/ACT/GRE/GMAT not required: apply without submitting test scores

apply without submitting test scores Easy transfer of college credits: transition to Lynn seamlessly

transition to seamlessly Work experience credits: turn professional experience into academic credit

More details are available at lynn.edu/online.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

