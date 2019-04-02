Lynn Vojvodich Joins Dell Technologies Board of Directors

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces the appointment of Lynn Vojvodich as the newest independent member of the Dell Technologies board of directors.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Lynn to our board. Lynn brings valuable leadership experience from some of the world's largest technology and cloud-based businesses," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "Lynn will play a key role in helping Dell Technologies further strengthen our position as the essential infrastructure company for our customers' digital future."

Ms. Vojvodich served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Salesforce from September 2013 until February 2017. Prior to Salesforce, she was a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where she helped portfolio companies accelerate their go-to-market and Global 1000 companies advance their digital agendas. Previously, Ms. Vojvodich held marketing leadership roles at global enterprise software companies, including Microsoft, BEA Systems (acquired by Oracle) and Terracotta (acquired by Software AG). She joined Bain & Company after graduating from Harvard Business School and began her career as a mechanical engineer working on the design and construction of Gulfstream jets and offshore oil structures. Ms. Vojvodich currently serves on the boards of directors of Booking Holdings, Ford Motor Company and Looker Data Sciences.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

