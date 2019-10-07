Lynn Whitfield, Ben Crump, Lamman Rucker, Quad Webb, and More to Share Entrepreneurial Insights This October on the Hit Podcast "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover refreshing renewal, self-empowerment, and introspective conversations on achieving success this October from a host of star guests on Rushion McDonald's hit podcast "Money Making Conversations." Two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald will be joined by a variety of change makers who continue to make a lasting impact and carve their own unique brands of success in the worlds of music, Hollywood entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, and social advocacy. Sharing their personal experiences and insights on building their pathways, creating entertainment, business enterprises, as well as discussing new books and projects, get tuned in also for tips on wellness to optimize health, mind, and soul, financial literacy, how to be your best self-advocate, get involved with community advocacy, and more. For information on tuning in, visit: www.MoneyMakingConversations.com.

Two-time EMMY winner Rushion McDonald, Host & Creator of Money Making Conversations

The talent lineup* expected on "Money Making Conversations" for October includes: Lynn Whitfield, EMMY® and NAACP Image Award-winning Actress (of OWN's "Greenleaf"; movies The Josephine Baker Story, Eve's Bayou), and Producer; Ben Crump, Renowned Civil Rights Attorney, Founder/Owner of Ben Crump Law, and Author (new book: "Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People"); Lamman Rucker, Actor (of OWN's "Greenleaf"; Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married movies and Meet the Browns), Educator, Activist, and Entrepreneur; Quad Webb, Television Personality (talk show co-host TV One's "Sister Circle"; Bravo's "Married to Medicine"), and Cookbook Author ("Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat"); Sanya Richards-Ross, Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Television Personality, Author, and Entrepreneur (Rich Hair Collection, Ross Elite Chauffeur Service, MommiNation); Travis Greene, GRAMMY®-nominated Artist, Songwriter, and Producer (new album: Broken Record); Anthony O'Neal, Best-selling Author ("The Graduate Survival Guide: 5 Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make in College"; releasing new book: "Debt-Free Degree"), Financial Expert, YouTube Personality, and Speaker; Chef Anthony Sanders and O. Osiris Ballard, Co-Owners of celebrated Atlanta Breakfast Club restaurant in Atlanta; Brandi Harvey, Speaker and Wellness Expert, Founder of Beyond Her, an active wellness brand for women of color, and Author (new book: "Breakthrough Sold Separately: Get Out of the Boat of Mediocrity and Walk on Water"); Snoop, Owner of Dillard Hospitality Group and Self-made Serial Entrepreneur (Hospitality, Restaurants, Beauty, and Technology ventures); Angel Rich, CEO of The Wealth Factory Inc., a financial literacy program, and Creator of the Credit Stacker App; Cameron "Cam Kirk" Kirkland, Creative Photography and Videography Director (hip hop music, corporate product campaigns, magazine photojournalism); Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta and Juliet Udeochu, Volunteer Recruitment Manager; Dr. Nicole Rochester, CEO of Your GPS Doc LLC, Certified Clinical Physician (Physician Expert on Health Care Navigation), Patient and Caregiver Advocate, Speaker, and Author; and Gessie Thompson, Health and Nutrition Coach, and Co-Founder of TheDetoxNow.com holistic program.

"Money Making Conversations" is hosted and produced by Rushion McDonald and available across digital platforms, satellite networks and radio including: SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, via Apple Music, iHeartRadio podcast, Spreaker, Amazon Alexa, Stitcher, SoundCloud, every Monday live on Atlanta's biz1190-AM from 10AM-Noon ET, with replays on Fridays 10AM ET, and Sundays at 4PM ET, on WSNC 90.5-FM and WRVS 89.9-FM in North Carolina, and on Rushion McDonald's Facebook page.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. "Money Making Conversations" delivers illuminating information and entertainment, featuring entertainers, artists, actors, CEOs, business entrepreneurs, tech and financial experts, life coaches and more on the show and discusses personal branding, building branches of success in multiple channels, ways of self-care and achieving work-life balance, helping the community, among other topics. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and has crafted countless events and multi-million dollar deals.

*List subject to change

To connect with Rushion McDonald and Money Making Conversations, please visit:

www.RushionMcDonald.com

www.MoneyMakingConversations.com

Facebook: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConversations

Instagram: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConversations

Twitter: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakeConvo

