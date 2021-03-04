Lynne Carreiro and Debbie McGraw Join Greyline

Greyline has welcomed two new senior vice presidents to its team, Lynne Carreiro and Debbie McGraw. Tweet this

Lynne Carreiro is a senior vice president based out of Greyline's Boston office. She has extensive experience in providing regulatory and compliance consulting to clients, in particular private funds and investment advisers; advising registered and unregistered clients on designing, drafting and implementing customized compliance programs; and assisting advisers with international regulatory issues. She will focus on growing Greyline's U.S. and U.K. presence.

Prior to joining Greyline, Lynne was managing director at the ACA Compliance Group and served in a number of roles during her 15-year tenure, including the oversight and management of the client-facing educational programs, and a four-year term in London overseeing and expanding the U.S. regulatory consulting division.

Lynne began her regulatory career as a securities compliance examiner with the Boston District Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and also served temporarily as the investor assistance specialist within the Boston Enforcement Division.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Lynne join our rapidly expanding Boston office and SEC Mock Audit Team," says Greyline Managing Partner Matt Okolita. "We are certain that Lynne's experience, including her tenure at the SEC and time spent consulting in the U.S. and London, will add immediate value to our U.S. and U.K. domiciled clients."

Debbie McGraw

Debbie McGraw is a senior vice president based out of Greyline's San Francisco office. She has more than 15 years' experience in investment management regulatory compliance and operations.

Prior to joining Greyline, Debbie served as a senior compliance consultant with Gordian Compliance Solutions where she assisted clients with establishing compliance programs, provided ongoing consulting service, and supported clients through regulatory examinations. She also has significant experience assisting alternative asset managers, including hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital funds.

Prior to Gordian, Debbie provided compliance support to state and SEC investment managers as an independent consultant. She previously held the role of chief compliance officer and chief operating officer for a San Francisco-based hedge fund.

"By adding Debbie to our team in San Francisco, we expand on our significant presence in the city of our founding where we continue to see nearly double year-over-year growth," says Okolita. "Debbie's 15+ years of experience, including time as a CCO and COO, highlight our commitment to bringing on the most experienced consultants to lead our engagements."

About Greyline

With offices across the U.S. and U.K., Greyline is a leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance consulting services. As the largest private, partner-owned and operated consultancy in the industry, Greyline focuses on providing dynamic, high-quality consulting and innovative technology designed to solve investment managers' business, regulatory and operational needs. Greyline's clients span the spectrum in terms of size and strategy, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, registered funds, and traditional investment advisers, amongst others.

