Lynnette Crowder Joins Mill Rock Packaging as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Packaging Partners, a specialty packaging platform that invests in companies with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry, announced today that it named Lynnette Crowder as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), a new position for the company. Mill Rock Packaging is a portfolio company of New York-based Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm.

Ms. Crowder is a highly accomplished human resources executive with 20 years of experience building world-class people organizations and driving high-performing cultures. She has broad experience overseeing various functions within the packaging and industrial industries, serving in both commercial and operations roles. Most recently, Ms. Crowder was senior vice president and CHRO at U.S. Silica Company. Prior to that, she held positions at WestRock, where she led and drove talent strategy development and implementation across the global packaging business, and General Motors, where she managed employees at GM's largest warehouse and distribution facilities.

Allen Ennis, Mill Rock Packaging CEO, commented, "Lynnette has an exceptional track record, and I know she will help us build a world-class team as we enter our next stage of growth. With growth comes the need to continually scale our capabilities and increase the depth of our leadership. The formation of this new position will help add to our forward momentum, and I am looking forward to working closely with Lynnette."

As CHRO, Ms. Crowder will oversee all aspects of human resources across Mill Rock Packaging's production facilities. While serving as a key member of the leadership team, she will also execute the Company's HR transformation and optimization across the network.

"I am thrilled to be joining this exciting organization as its CHRO. I welcome the opportunity to help drive performance and growth as we broaden our packaging services to our customers," said Ms. Crowder.

Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser added, "We are committed to building an industry-leading specialty packaging company, and we welcome Lynnette's leadership as we continue to grow."

ABOUT MILL ROCK PACKAGING PARTNERS

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

Contact:

Joanne Lessner, Lambert

212-222-7436

[email protected]

SOURCE Mill Rock Packaging Partners