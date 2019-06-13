Lynnette Hunter and Tristen George Named Shareholders at AbelsonTaylor

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelsonTaylor, the world's largest independent health and wellness advertising agency, has named Lynnette Hunter, senior vice president, account director, and Tristen George, senior vice president, experience design, to the company's 14-member group of shareholders. Both also join the agency's Executive Committee. In their new roles, Hunter and George will participate in all important decisions pertaining to the organization's business and policies.

"I'm very happy announcing this news, because both Lynnette and Tristen have shown the kind of leadership skills that have helped make us all successful and, even more importantly, will help lead us into the future," said Dale Taylor, president and CEO. "I think the agency is stronger when ownership is spread more widely and represents a wider range of experiences and opinions. I also think the agency is stronger when the folks who own the joint also work here," he added.

Hunter joined AbelsonTaylor in 2000 as a traffic coordinator, straight out of the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences. Rising rapidly through the ranks and contributing significantly to the agency's growth, she established a strong reputation for leadership, accountability and progressive business thinking. In addition to her account director responsibilities, she has played a key role in developing AbelsonTaylor's strength in digital marketing and consumer engagement. She was recently named to the 2019 MM&M Hall of Femme in honor of her significant personal achievements and ongoing efforts to help other women advance to leadership positions in the biopharma, medical device, diagnostics and agency sectors of healthcare.

George joined AbelsonTaylor in 2008 as a senior art director, rising to group creative director before creating the agency's Experience Design Group (ExD) in 2015. With a focus on continually developing the agency's digital practice, the group, which PM360 named one of the top innovations of the year at its launch, provides clients with expertise in user experience design, interaction design and content strategy. This gives AbelsonTaylor a distinct competitive advantage, helping client brands establish stronger and deeper engagements with today's digitally savvy target audiences. George has won more than 30 creative awards and sat on the jury of several renown award competitions. She continues to influence the industry by serving as a featured speaker at events like SXSW Interactive and as a mentor and advisor for initiatives such as MIT Hacking Medicine.

About AbelsonTaylor

Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor is the world's largest independent, full-service health and wellness medical advertising agency, offering strategic, creative, interactive, media and client service expertise. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook .

CONTACT: Cynthia Amorese (908) 665-8072 Julie Laitin (917) 841-8566

Email: camorese@comcast.net Email: jlaitin@julielaitin.com

SOURCE AbelsonTaylor