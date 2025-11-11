Lynq Announces Strategic Advisory Board Supporting Its Mission to Redefine Institutional Settlement

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynq, the institutional settlement network designed to unify blockchain technology with traditional financial infrastructure, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board. The board brings together leading executives and thought leaders across finance, digital assets, and financial infrastructure to guide Lynq's long-term strategic vision and governance as it scales to meet growing institutional demand for institutional grade, interest-access settlement solutions.

Lynq was built to solve one of the most persistent challenges in institutional digital asset markets: capital inefficiency during post-trade settlement. By bridging tokenized assets with regulated broker-dealer and banking frameworks, Lynq enables institutional participants to settle trades and manage liquidity across counterparties with interest access, operational transparency, and round-the-clock optionality.

"Lynq stands at the intersection of digital asset innovation and the established architecture of traditional finance," said John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs. "This initiative reflects a broader realization across the industry that settlement infrastructure must evolve to meet the speed, transparency, and sophistication with which capital now moves globally."

Lynq Advisory Board

Austin Campbell , Zero Knowledge Group





Edd Carlton , Aurel Partners, Division BGC





Giuseppe Giuliani , Independent





Jason Urban , Galaxy





John Nahas , Ava Labs





Julian Sevillano , Independent





Karl Turner , Crypto .com





Robbie Nakarmi , Independent





Thomas Restout , B2C2



The Lynq Advisory Board will play an integral role in shaping governance, operational best practices, and industry standards for the next generation of institutional settlement. The group's collective expertise spans market structure, liquidity provisioning, banking operations and more, providing a foundation of cross-industry insight that ensures Lynq continues to serve as a neutral, trusted settlement network for global institutions.

"The collaboration between leading exchanges, market participants, and infrastructure providers within Lynq's Advisory Board underscores a shared commitment to redefining the future of institutional markets," noted Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. "Together, we're building the foundation for greater capital efficiency, interoperability, and trust across the digital financial ecosystem."

About Lynq

Lynq is a broker-dealer operated real-time settlement solution that delivers interest to institutional clients. Lynq enables clients to securely manage trading operations and settle with counterparties instantaneously while earning interest, minimizing counterparty risk, and managing liquidity. Lynq's use of Tassat's patent-impending "yield in transit" functionality enables institutional clients to receive interest down to the two second block.

