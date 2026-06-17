Lyntris acquires Novium, Integrating Spaceflight-Proven Motion Systems to Next-Gen Satellite Payloads

Recent acquisition expands Lyntris' Space ISR & Resilient Communications portfolio to address growing demand for resilient communications in contested environments.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyntris, Inc. ("Lyntris"), a defense technology company delivering sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace, announced the recent acquisition of Novium, Ltd ("Novium"), a Houston-based developer of high-precision motion systems serving both space and defense applications, including robotic arms and rovers, radiation-hardened motor controllers, gimbals and the software and embedded systems that drive them. Together, these capabilities are expected to support Lyntris' resilient RF and optical communications offerings in contested environments.

The recent acquisition strengthens Lyntris' ability to deliver precision pointing and stabilization for both RF and optical systems across space, ground, airborne and maritime platforms. Novium's motion systems — developed for demanding space and defense applications including human spaceflight — bring the accuracy and reliability required to acquire, track and hold communications and missile tracking links.

Demand for high-performance pointing solutions is supported by the proliferation of low and medium Earth orbit satellite constellations, the growth of free-space optical communications for high-bandwidth and low-probability-of-intercept links and the increasing operational reliance on beyond-line-of-sight connectivity. Novium's precision motion systems are designed for these requirements, enabling platforms to acquire, track and maintain links with agility and reliability across the electromagnetic spectrum.

"Lyntris was built to deliver across the full 'sense, make sense, act' continuum — and Novium deepens our ability to do exactly that in the physical domain," said Brian Morrison, CEO of Lyntris. "Precision antenna pointing is foundational to resilient communications and missile tracking constellations. Novium's engineering expertise enhances Lyntris' capabilities for the programs that depend on it."

Josh Figuered, co-founder of Novium, adds: "At Novium, we build mechanisms and motion control systems for both space and defense applications including human spaceflight. This is hardware designed for demanding mission environments, including high-stake missions. Our combined capabilities create a broader platform for our customers: a streamlined mission solutions platform for maneuverability, control, intelligence, communications and exploration."

"Joining Lyntris provides Novium the tools, resources and support to showcase our engineering skill and bring next-generation capabilities to space. We now are part of the team we need to bring speed, ingenuity and excellence to the solutions we provide to our customers," said James Holley, co-founder of Novium.

Novium is the latest addition to Lyntris' Space ISR & Resilient Communications portfolio, expanding the company's vertically integrated offering across signal collection, processing and precision actuation. The combined capability is intended to enable Lyntris to support customers from aperture to action within a single, accountable partner relationship.

For Novium's existing customers, the acquisition is expected to provide access to the broader Lyntris portfolio of ISR capabilities, deeper engineering resources and the supply chain and program management infrastructure of a scaled defense technology company — all while retaining the specialized team and Houston-based operations they rely on today.

About Lyntris

Lyntris is a defense technology company delivering sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace. Combining differentiated hardware, software and mission expertise, Lyntris helps customers to detect threats earlier, decide faster and act with precision in contested, multi-domain environments.

SOURCE Lyntris