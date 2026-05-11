Lyntris Unveiled as Unified Defense Technology Company to Help DoW and Allied Nation Customers Turn Sense to Certainty

Marks the combination of Accelint and Vitesse Systems as Lyntris.

Combines sensor hardware, sensor architecture and data & software to support faster, more precise decisions.

Built for resilience in contested environments with modular, interoperable solutions that complement existing systems.

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelint and Vitesse Systems today unified under the Lyntris name, formalizing a long-term strategy to deliver sense-to-act connectivity across the connected battlespace. The two companies have operated under common ownership, with sensor hardware, sensor architecture and data & software developed in coordination. Today's announcement is the public introduction of Lyntris as a single brand with a common mission.

The company addresses a central challenge in modern warfare: sensing threats earlier, making sense of complex data faster, and enabling action with greater speed and precision across contested, multi-domain environments. Lyntris brings together complementary capabilities across sensor hardware, sensor architecture, and data & software, including AI-enabled data fusion and mission software. These capabilities are engineered to perform in demanding conditions and integrate into existing ecosystems through a modular, open architecture.

Modern defense missions increasingly depend on the ability to connect fragmented systems, process data at mission speed, and coordinate action under pressure. In degraded, denied, and disconnected environments, forces that cannot sense reliably, process fast enough or act in coordination risk losing critical time and operational advantage. Lyntris is built to help close those gaps by delivering mission-critical parts of the sense-to-act chain from sensing and intelligence to critical action and sustained readiness.

"Most defense systems operating today were built for a different kind of fight. Today's threats move faster, operate across multiple domains at once, and demand technology that the legacy approach can't deliver," said Brian Morrison, CEO of Lyntris. "Lyntris was built to help customers solve that problem. By bringing together complementary strengths across hardware, software and mission expertise, we are a company that can connect sensing to action in ways that reduce friction, accelerate decisions and help warfighters operate with greater speed, precision and confidence."

"Lyntris was purpose-built to deliver sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern connected battlespace. The opportunity ahead is about execution, continuing to serve our customers while delivering on ever greater and expanded missions aligned to the DoW's top priorities," said Matthew Alty, President and Vice Chair of Lyntris and former CEO of Vitesse Systems.

David Stinnett, Partner at Trive, stated, "We built Lyntris to offer the mutually enabling, sublayer of technology that creates sense-to-act connectivity. Our foundation in resilient, proven technologies, built through strategic acquisitions and significant organic investments into capacity and new capabilities, drives our ability to rapidly field, and deliver next-generation technologies. We are thrilled to formalize this long-term strategy and continue to invest organically and inorganically to support our customers and the defense against near-peer nation-state threats."

Lyntris supports defense and national security missions across Space, Air, Land, Sea and Cyber — from national command authorities to operators at the tactical edge. The company deploys proven capabilities in space intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and resilient communications; maritime domain awareness; and air and missile defense: mission areas where threats move fast, systems must work together, and readiness cannot be assumed.

The company combines Accelint's strengths in mission systems, AI-enabled decision support, autonomy and command-and-control with Vitesse Systems' depth in high-performance sensing hardware, multi-band RF technologies and integrated satellite payloads, delivered at the speed and mass-scale demanded by the DoW.

Lyntris has active roles across more than 200 defense programs serving all branches of the U.S. Department of War and multiple allied partners. Its systems are built by teams with deep mission and technical experience, engineered for contested environments, fielded at mission speed and designed to interoperate across existing architectures.

Lyntris is the formalization of a strategic commitment to help customers connect awareness to action — and to do so in a way that is faster, more integrated and more responsive to the realities of modern defense operations — while remaining mission-focused and customer-first.

About Lyntris

Lyntris is a defense technology company that provides sense-to-act connectivity solutions for the modern connected battlespace. Combining differentiated hardware, software and mission expertise, Lyntris helps customers sense threats, make sense of complex conditions and act with greater speed, precision and confidence in contested environments.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Lyntris