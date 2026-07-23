Lyntris Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyntris Inc. ("Lyntris"), a defense technology company providing "sense-to-act" connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace, has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. Certain of Lyntris's existing stockholders identified in the registration statement are also expected to sell shares of common stock in the proposed offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the offering.

Evercore ISI, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities is also acting as a joint book-running manager for the proposed offering. Baird, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Lyntris has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LYNX".

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may also be obtained from: Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone: (888) 474-0200 or by email: [email protected]; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone: (800) 831-9146; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10017 or by email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lyntris

Lyntris is a defense technology company delivering "sense-to-act" connectivity solutions for the modern, connected battlespace. Combining differentiated hardware, software and mission expertise, Lyntris helps customers to detect threats earlier, decide faster and act with precision in contested, multi-domain environments.

SOURCE Lyntris