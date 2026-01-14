Lynx Analytics Introduces Lumen, an Agentic AI Framework to Improve Decision-Making in Life Sciences

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx Analytics today announced Lumen, a specialized Agentic AI framework designed to help pharmaceutical and biotech organizations generate strategic, decision-ready insights from complex scientific and commercial information.

Built specifically for life sciences workflows, Lumen enables companies to deploy AI agents across a wide range of real-world use cases — from rapidly distilling lengthy clinical or market research documents, to generating dynamic HCP personas and personalized engagement strategies, to powering natural-language analytics that explain drivers behind forecast shifts or market performance. The framework brings accumulated best practices from multiple Agentic AI deployments across global pharma companies.

One of the first real-world applications built on Lumen is IlluminAI — a customized decision-support solution developed in collaboration with the International Oncology team at AstraZeneca.

"The introduction of the IlluminAI assistant at AstraZeneca has streamlined how we approach brand launch planning. Our teams can ask natural-language questions about forecast drivers and receive insights grounded in patient forecast models and revenue data. IlluminAI is now embedded in planning cycles across International Markets. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lynx Analytics to further develop IlluminAI." said Christos Georgiou, Oncology Launch & Business Excellence Director, International Markets at AstraZeneca.

Ankit Agrawal, Director of Client Engagement at Lynx Analytics, added: "Lumen is the foundation for Lynx's next generation of Agentic AI in pharma, already deployed across priority commercial and medical use cases. At AstraZeneca, IlluminAI puts this into practice for the International Oncology team, where agents connect patient forecast models and revenue data to pinpoint the key drivers and assumptions behind each forecast, explained in simple, easy-to-understand language"

Lumen enables decision-support agents such as campaign-planning copilots that forecast ROI and generate targeted content; patient-support agents that deliver compliant, 24/7 medical information; and clinical-trial intelligence agents that surface relevant insights and help teams monitor study challenges in real time. All insights include linked citations for transparency, giving teams audit-ready evidence behind each recommendation.

Lumen is now available to pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations seeking to elevate strategic planning, accelerate analysis, and deploy responsible AI at scale.

About Lynx Analytics

Lynx Analytics is a global AI and data-science company specializing in life sciences applications, graph analytics, and Agentic AI systems. The company partners with leading pharmaceutical organizations to transform complex data into strategic advantage.

