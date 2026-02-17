Lynx Arrives with a 20-Year Icon, a Deep Snow Beast, and a Pro-Grade Workforce Built for the North for its 2027 Lineup

RAVE RE 20th ANNIVERSARY EDITION: 20 Years of Changing the Game

In 2007, the Lynx Rave RE didn't just enter the trail segment, it detonated it. It flipped the definition of a sport sled from "race-inspired" to race-winning, bringing true competition suspension technology to everyday riders. For 2027, Lynx honors that legacy with a special-edition Rave RE that celebrates the machine that rewrote the rules.

Legendary PPS³ rear suspension.

Two track lengths, two personalities: 3500/137-inch: unmatched stability at high speeds and explosive acceleration out of corners. 3300/129-inch: available in Europe only. Razor-sharp agility for the tightest, twistiest trails.

Race-proven high capacity KYB shock package that set the industry benchmark.

Sport-calibrated valving built for riders who punish trails, not the other way around. Even the best shocks are worthless without the right calibration, and the Rave RE's setup is tuned for some of the most demanding riders on some of the most demanding terrain. That's the RE DNA.

20-Year Anniversary Colors & Graphics: a tribute to the legendary 2007 Rave RE, the anniversary edition features retro colours and graphics that spark real nostalgia. It's a nod to the sled that started it all and a warning to anything trying to keep up.

ROTAX 600RR E-TEC ENGINE: Class-leading Power with Smart Technology

Introducing a new engine for more of that Lynx thrill - more power and faster response with less operating costs - plus some extra benefits.

Most powerful engine in its class with 130 horsepower.

Race-proven booster injectors that not only bring more power but also 20% faster throttle response and instantaneous acceleration.

Redesigned intake and exhaust systems to provide better airflow for more power and better response.

Oil consumption is reduced by 20%. Riders can be confident of long life when using the new XPS E-TEC MAX formula oil.

Industry-first Sport and Eco modes on a 2-stroke engine. Eco Mode reduces fuel consumption by 5%. Riders will also appreciate the Eco Mode performance as it reacts to throttle demands seamlessly for more power, then returns to Eco automatically.

Industry-first Silent-Stop technology allowing easy conversation or listening when engaged, and can be switched on and off as desired.

SHREDDER RE: The Most Agile and Unhinged Shredder Ever Built

Deep-snow riders have asked for more. Lynx delivered more in 2026, and then cut weight, added traction, and made it even more ridiculously fun for 2027.

The 3700/147-inch platform is the perfect blend of deep-snow capability and playful agility. More traction means more thrust, more wheelies, more smiles, adding to the signature Shredder flickability.

Weight Savings Where It Matters and Effortless Handling

Up to 12 lbs (5.2 kg) lighter, thanks to targeted reductions in rotating mass and tunnel components plus a narrower 34-inch ski-stance that makes it even more agile. Ride neutral. Ride longer. Ride terrain that others avoid. The new Shredder RE takes less effort to hold a line and keeps maximum grip when the mountain challenges you.

Shorter tunnel heat exchanger drops 2.2 lbs (1 kg) dry and 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) wet.

Shorter tunnel heat exchanger drops 2.2 lbs (1 kg) dry and 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) wet.

New 3700/147-inch track with OEM-first 3-inch profile saves 8.2 lbs (3.7 kg) and spins up faster than ever. The result? A Shredder that reacts instantly, climbs harder, and feels like it lost a bad habit. The high power with a short, grippy, aggressive track puts constant laughter inside the helmet.

Narrower 34-inch ski-stance, paired with the LFS-DS front suspension and last year's tunnel updates, reducing drag and boosting control in the steepest, sketchiest terrain.

NEXT-GENENERATION PRO-UTILITY LINEUP: Performance Built for Pros

Lynx utility sleds are arctic workhorses: tough, reliable, and built to make winter chores a breeze. The new Radien²-based Rangers bring bold design, improved ergonomics, and pro-grade capability to the toughest jobs.

New Radien² Design Highlights

Eye-catching style with updated ergonomics for easier movement and more confident handling.

4-module premium LED headlights for long polar nights.

for long polar nights. Flippable snow flap reduces drag in deep snow and avoids getting trapped under the track when reversing or unloading.

Pro-Grade Features Across the Lineup

Arched A-arms for more ground clearance and better deep-snow capability.

for more ground clearance and better deep-snow capability. Heavy-duty front bumper for heavy-duty work.

for heavy-duty work. Heated seat for all-weather professionalism.

for all-weather professionalism. 2-speed gearbox (59 & 69 Ranger PRO only) for serious pulling power.

69 Ranger PRO: Now with Bigger Muscles

More power: 180 horsepower 900 ACE Turbo R, the hero of super-duty utility. Also available with the 130 horsepower 900 ACE Turbo.

49 Ranger PRO: Available with the New 600RR E-TEC

The newest Rotax power brings more to the 49 Ranger. A refined powerhouse with smoother engagement, better fuel economy, and less operating costs.

Eco Mode for relaxed riding and up to 5% fuel savings.

20% reduction in oil use.

Also available with the 850 E-TEC Rotax engine.

For complete details on the 2027 Lynx lineup, visit www.brplynx.com .

