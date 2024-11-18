Lynx Dx Announces Medicare Coverage for MyProstateScore 2.0, Marking a Major Milestone in Prostate Cancer Risk Assessment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx Dx, a leader in advanced diagnostic solutions for prostate cancer, is proud to announce that MyProstateScore 2.0 (MPS2) has been approved for coverage from Medicare, effective Sept. 11, 2024, following a successful technical assessment by Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor for the Molecular Diagnostics Services program (MolDX®). This significant milestone underscores the clinical impact of MPS2 in aiding prostate cancer risk stratification and its potential to transform the diagnostic landscape.

MPS2, a groundbreaking molecular diagnostic test, measures a panel of 18 urinary biomarkers, delivering insights that can help guide decisions for initial or repeat prostate biopsies. This test has been demonstrated to provide high analytical and clinical validity , aligning with policy L38985 for molecular biomarkers used to risk-stratify patients at increased risk for prostate cancer.

"We are thrilled that MPS2 has gained Medicare coverage," said Spencer Heaton, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Lynx Dx. "This decision by MolDX® reflects the robust evidence supporting the accuracy of MPS2 in clinical practice, empowering providers and patients to make more informed decisions about prostate cancer risk assessment."

The coverage determination means that patients meeting the policy criteria—those at risk for prostate cancer and candidates for either an initial or repeat biopsy—will now have access to MPS2 under their Medicare plans.

"The comprehensive genetic panel and strong characteristics of MPS2, coupled with the patient's clinical findings, give me confidence in deciding who may need a prostate biopsy in the search for high-grade disease," said Michael S. Cookson, MD, MMHC, FACS, Professor and Chairman of Urology at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and Chief of Urology at the Stephenson Cancer Center.

The CPT® code for billing is PLA 0403U, and the test is registered under DEX Z-Code® Z02K5.

About MyProstateScore 2.0 (MPS2)

MPS2 is a urine test designed to predict the presence of clinically significant prostate cancer by analyzing expression of 18 unique gene transcripts. The test optimizes diagnostic accuracy for both biopsy naïve patients and those with a prior negative biopsy. Additionally, it provides diagnostic flexibility with optional assessment of personalized risk factors known to influence the development of clinically significant prostate cancer.

About Lynx Dx

Using technology developed at the University of Michigan, Lynx Dx provides best-in-class diagnostic testing services to help people live healthy and productive lives. The company's mission is to develop superior genomic tests where there is clear patient need. Lynx Dx produces tests with the highest degree of accuracy and efficiency combined with an unparalleled customer experience.

For more information about Lynx Dx and MyProstateScore 2.0, please visit www.lynxdx.com.

