LYNX Franchising is Uniting FRSTeam and The Contents Specialists to Provide Full-Service Contents Restoration Services

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LYNX Franchising, a multi-brand franchise platform with a complementary collection of B2B essential services, recently announced that the brand has acquired The Contents Specialists, a full-service hard contents restoration company. LYNX Franchising has made this acquisition to merge The Contents Specialists with the FRSTeam brand and franchise system, ultimately expanding their service offerings.

FRSTeam has long been a leader in the restoration of fabrics and electronics, specializing in damage from disasters such as smoke, fire, water, and mold. Combining the brand's solutions with The Contents Specialists skill-sets, FRSTeam will be able to extend their offerings to include hard-contents services across the country.

"FRSTeam has always been an upstanding and professional organization, one well trusted in the restoration industry for its quality and care. This has driven the majority of insurance carriers and contractors to request FRSTeam to expand their service offerings into hard contents," said Holly Murry, President of FRSTeam. "With the knowledge and professionalism, The Contents Specialists will contribute to FRSTeam's nationwide group of service providers, we believe insurance carriers' and contractors' needs will be met with overwhelming success."

LYNX Franchising is eager to incorporate The Contents Specialists' specialization in hard contents, expanding upon their existing offering of bringing a personalized and efficient service to everyone involved in the claims process. FRSTeam will extend their restoration solutions geared towards fabrics, textiles, and electronics to include solutions for furniture, artwork, and other fine materials.

"FRSTeam's growth fits hand-in-glove with our strategy of developing our premier B2B services franchising platform," said LYNX Franchising CEO Russ Reynolds. "We are passionate about helping entrepreneurs successfully operate and grow their businesses. We're thrilled to begin working with the experienced and talented management team already in place at The Contents Specialists to expand FRSTeam's service offerings."

FRSTeam is a close-knit community of hand-chosen professionals committed to restoring personal items—from clothing to computers—and helping families get their lives back on track. Over the last 30 years in business, the brand has seen steady growth in their franchises, even during recessions and a pandemic. As they grow, they maintain a close-knit feel by continuing to support new and existing franchises and ensuring that franchises operate in exclusive territories. To learn more about franchising opportunities FRSTeam, please visit: frsteam.com/about-us/franchising/

About FRSTeam

Founded in 1988, FRSTeam has long been a leader in the restoration of fabrics and electronics, helping families and businesses recover from disasters such as smoke, fire, water, and mold by bringing a personalized and efficient service to everyone involved in the claims process. Many of FRSTeam's franchise operators have 20 or 30 years of experience in the fabric and electronics restoration industry.

Today, the FRSTeam franchise system extends nationwide with over 40 franchise territories and 10 company operated locations. FRSTeam will manage over 13,000 jobs through its local referral sources and national agreements with major insurance providers. This is done through FRSTeam operators in all 48 continental states and Ontario, Canada.

About LYNX Franchising

Our mission is to help people realize their dreams of business ownership through service industry franchising. We are committed to continually innovating a reliable, best in class mentoring, and support framework to help our franchises and associates grow and prosper. We are dedicated to providing our franchises a professional environment of integrity, trust, and mutual respect that nurtures strong, lasting, and mutual relationships within our network of owners and associates.

