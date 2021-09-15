LYNX Franchising Partners with Outdoor Living Brands to Diversify Offerings

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LYNX Franchising, a multi-brand franchise platform with a complementary collection of B2B essential services, recently announced that they have partnered with Outdoor Living Brands, a leading franchisor in the outdoor residential services sector. LYNX Franchising is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners , a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. The investment in Outdoor Living Brands is a formational element of a diversification strategy by LYNX to expand their offerings beyond commercial services into residential home services.

"We are thrilled to invest in Outdoor Living Brands, as it is a leading franchise company with an excellent track record investing in successful residential services businesses," said LYNX Franchising CEO Russ Reynolds. "Outdoor Living Brands will serve as the residential home services platform and leadership team within the LYNX organization, expanding our offerings and providing a foundation upon which to add additional residential services to our portfolio."

LYNX operates three leading franchise systems that provide commercial services including JAN-PRO , FRSTeam , and Intelligent Office . JAN-PRO is a commercial cleaning franchise system and one of the world's largest players in that sector. Intelligent Office offers professionally staffed, office space and services for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and corporate clients. FRSTeam provides restoration of fabrics, electronics and household contents, helping families and businesses recover from disasters such as smoke, fire, water, and mold. Collectively, these three brands have grown to nearly $700M in system revenues with franchisees across the United States, Canada and a growing number of international markets.

"We are excited about what this partnership means for our future. Our primary mission will be to continue to drive the strong growth of the Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, and Conserva Irrigation franchise systems," said Outdoor Living Brands CEO, Chris Grandpre. "In addition, Outdoor Living Brands will continue to look for opportunities to develop and incubate new franchise concepts in a 'greenfield' approach as we have accomplished with Mosquito Squad and Conserva Irrigation. In addition, together with LYNX and MidOcean, we are already exploring acquisition opportunities that align with our strategic focus on home services. We appreciate having Boxwood Partners advise us through this process to help position Outdoor Living Brands for continued growth as part of the LYNX organization."

Chris Grandpre will step out of the CEO role to join the LYNX Franchising board of directors. Scott Zide, President and COO of Outdoor Living Brands, will continue to lead the brands in partnership with the LYNX executive team. Zide has been a key part of every strategic decision that Outdoor Living Brands has made since the company was formed in 2008 and as a former franchisee, he has made it a priority to bring the voice of the franchisee into every decision.

"We are thrilled to be joining the LYNX Franchising team and are confident that our combined experiences in franchising will help us support the continued growth and success of our existing franchisees, as well as create new opportunities for Outdoor Living Brands to invest in additional residential services franchise concepts," said Zide.

Together, LYNX Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands' mission is to help people realize their dreams of business ownership through service industry franchising. The company is committed to continually innovating a reliable, best in class mentoring, and support framework to help its franchises and associates grow and prosper. The company is dedicated to providing its franchises a professional environment of integrity, trust, and mutual respect that nurtures strong, lasting, and mutual relationships within its network of owners and associates.

About Outdoor Living Brands

Outdoor Living Brands is the market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services with three established national brands including, Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Conserva Irrigation. The company's core franchise service offerings focus on designing and building outdoor living environments, providing architectural landscape lighting and holiday lighting services, and offering water-efficient irrigation system design, installation, repair and maintenance services. Each of its businesses are positioned within growing, non-fad industries where the service needs to be performed locally, protecting franchisees from the risk of the transaction moving online or offshore.

About LYNX Franchising

LYNX Franchising is a leading multi-brand franchise platform focused on B2B services offering commercial cleaning, fabrics and electronics restoration, and virtual office service and space solutions through its three brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, and Intelligent Office. The Company's geographic reach and over 8,000 franchised and company-owned locations creates a national platform that is recognized as one of the leading franchisors in the industry. LYNX Franchising is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.lynxfranchising.com.

