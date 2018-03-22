Lynx Grills Announces Launch Of Groundbreaking Gas Grill Safety Technology, FlameTrak™

"We are thrilled to be able to announce the launch of FlameTrak, a unique technology specifically designed to prevent gas grill accidents," said President of Middleby Residential Scott Grugel, who oversees Lynx Grills. "With FlameTrak, there will be less concern about low pressure, leaks or high winds causing a gas accident in your outdoor kitchen. What's more is that we will not only be rolling this technology out in Lynx grills, but we will be making it available to everyone in the grilling manufacturing world."

Since its launch in 1996, Lynx Grills, headquartered in Downey, CA, has set the standard for design, innovation and engineering excellence in luxury grills and custom outdoor kitchen products, launching the revolutionary SmartGrill by Lynx®, the world's first Wi-Fi enabled, voice-activated grill, to wide acclaim in 2015. Led by Grugel and Lynx Grills Vice President of Engineering Tim French, FlameTrak has been in development for 2.5 years and is the world's only gas grill safety system to date.

The FlameTrak safety system will be made available April 2018 in the Lynx All Trident grill in two models: Countertop/Built In ($5,439) and Freestanding ($6,579). The FlameTrak safety system is patent pending.

About Lynx Grills

The creation of Lynx Grills was the vision of a group of innovators who for more than 30 years manufactured stainless steel products for the commercial restaurant industry under the brand BECA. Today, Lynx Grills uses the same engineering to create grills that are made to last with a lifetime warranty against rust– even under the most extreme weather conditions. With continuous innovation a hallmark of the company, Lynx's design engineers have continually introduced a long list of "firsts" to the industry, such as the SmartGrill, a technologically advanced, voice-activated, Wi-Fi-enabled grill that can be programmed from a smart phone. Lynx also produces the first ever ADA compliant grill for individuals with disabilities. In 2015, Lynx Grills was acquired by the Middleby Corporation which develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes products, equipment, and appliances worldwide, with more than 50 foodservice and food processing brands across multiple platforms. For more information about Lynx Grills, please visit www.lynxgrills.com.

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in commercial and residential appliances and industrial processing and bakery solutions. The company's leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA®, AGA Cookshop®, Brigade®, Falcon®, Fired Earth®, Grange®, Heartland®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line® and Viking®.

Media Contacts for Lynx Grills

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, 310.453.2539, lynx@murphyobrien.com

Jennifer Evans Gardner / Deidre Weight / Miriam Stevens

