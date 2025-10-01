Lynx Health Advisors Relaunches with Expanded Global Network, Advanced Diagnostics, and Next-Level Health Navigation

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx Health Advisors, a premier health advisory firm redefining personalized healthcare, today announced its official relaunch. Based in Miami, with a strong presence in New York and a growing global footprint, Lynx is unveiling a bigger, better, and more powerful platform designed to deliver unmatched access to centers of excellence worldwide, next-generation diagnostics, advanced prevention strategies, and expanded crisis navigation support.

"True freedom is not measured only by financial wealth but by the ability to enjoy health and time," said Dr. Steven Schnur, Founder and CEO of Lynx Health Advisors. "Today, healthcare is fragmented and overwhelming. Lynx comes in to connect the pieces and make health seamless. With this relaunch, our members gain more than ever before — access to centers of excellence, the combined intelligence of our medical advisory board, and connections to top specialists in every area of medicine. We are making prevention the cornerstone of health strategy while ensuring immediate expertise when it matters most. With more than 30 years in the industry, I have witnessed every wave of change in healthcare. As a pioneer in the concierge medical arena, I have always sought to be a leading innovator, and Lynx represents the next frontier of personalized care."

The relaunch introduces expanded capabilities that set a new standard in proactive healthcare:

Bigger Global Reach : Direct connections to leading physicians and centers of excellence worldwide

: Direct connections to leading physicians and centers of excellence worldwide Better Diagnostics : Full-body imaging, biomarker testing, and precision screenings for earlier detection and personalized prevention

: Full-body imaging, biomarker testing, and precision screenings for earlier detection and personalized prevention Smarter Expertise : Guidance powered by the combined intelligence of the Lynx medical advisory board and top specialists in every major field

: Guidance powered by the combined intelligence of the Lynx medical advisory board and top specialists in every major field Stronger Navigation : Dedicated advisors who simplify records, referrals, and care decisions with clarity and speed

: Dedicated advisors who simplify records, referrals, and care decisions with clarity and speed Expanded Crisis Readiness: Rapid support and coordination during urgent health events

The revitalized brand underscores Lynx's vision to transform healthcare navigation by blending prevention, personalization, and world-class access into one seamless experience.

To explore the relaunch and learn more about membership options, visit www.lynxhealthadvisors.com.

About Lynx Health Advisors

Lynx Health Advisors is a strategic health advisory company guiding individuals and families through every stage of their healthcare journey. Based in Miami, with strong footing in New York and an expanding global network, Lynx delivers access to centers of excellence, advanced diagnostics, and the combined expertise of its medical advisory board. With prevention as its foundation and crisis navigation as its safeguard, Lynx empowers members with clarity, strategy, and peace of mind in both wellness and crisis.

