Lynx MD and Clalit Health Services Announce Partnership to Drive Cloud-based Medical Research

Lynx and Clalit will work together to facilitate medical research, development, and new opportunities for healthcare data innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx MD and Clalit Health Services, the largest provider of public and semi-private health services in Israel, today announced a partnership to provide access to Clalit's extensive medical database via the Lynx platform. Clalit will use Lynx's platform to enable research and development by sharing anonymized medical data securely with startups, industry partners, and academic researchers.

In 2021, over $1B was invested in healthcare startups in Israel, allowing hundreds of entrepreneurs to develop life-changing products and services to improve global healthcare. Companies have been collecting a wide variety of medical data that could be used to improve medical devices further, create new AI models for research, and develop new treatments, drugs, and diagnostic tools. Until now, it has been challenging to provide access to this depth and breadth of data in a secure, privacy-compliant manner.

"The data repositories in the Israeli healthcare system are an invaluable resource for developing innovative solutions that lead to significant improvements in the healthcare services we provide," explains Prof. Ran Balicer, Chief Innovation Officer at Clalit Health Services and Founding Director of the Clalit Research Institute. "Clalit and Lynx MD's partnership is a major leap forward in our ability to scale healthcare innovation through safe and effective access to real-world anonymized patient data."

"Clalit is the largest and most prominent HMO in Israel and is engaged in research and development of ideas that can contribute to an improvement and advancement of Israel's healthcare system. Clalit and Lynx MD's partnership provides the foundation for conducting breakthrough research in a streamlined, effective manner, in a way that protects patient information," adds Liora Schechter, VP of Information and Digital Systems at Clalit.

Lynx MD, which announced a $12 million investment in 2021, is a digital health startup founded by Omer Dror, Ofir Farchy, and Dr. Robert Eisdorfer in 2019. The Lynx MD cloud-based platform enables healthcare organizations to provide access to medical data, including unstructured data such as medical records, imaging, genomics, and others, in a secure, privacy-compliant manner. Using the platform, healthcare organizations can access clinical data using management and monitoring tools provided by the platform, and researchers and developers in the healthcare space have easy access to high-quality, real-world medical data.

According to Omer Dror, Lynx MD CEO and Co-Founder, "This partnership is a giant step forward to lower barriers for bringing data, clinicians, and developers together to tackle the toughest healthcare problems. As a result, we have an opportunity to develop the infrastructure that will allow medical innovation on a scale that has never been seen before."

Lynx is the leading cloud-based platform that unlocks real-world health data at scale. The platform enables the sharing and analysis of rich, unstructured data, securely connecting healthcare organizations with the life sciences and med-tech community.

