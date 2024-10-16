LYNX SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES AND LOCKHEED MARTIN COLLABORATE ON SAFE, SECURE AVIONICS SYSTEMS

Strategic collaboration formed to deliver cost-effective, high-performance A&D systems while streamlining time-to-market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), the leader in delivering solutions for the Mission Critical Edge, continues to build a strategic collaboration with Lockheed Martin, a global leader in aerospace and defense, that will deliver innovative and secure avionics systems in support of customer's goals for enhanced capabilities.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing defense technology through combined expertise and resources. Designed to support Lockheed Martin's customers shift from feature-centric to capability-driven development, the partnership will leverage open standards like the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) as Lockheed Martin builds its commercial common platform using Lynx's award-winning LYNX MOSA.ic™ software framework to drive greater agility, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and promote the reuse of design components across multiple defense programs.

"Lockheed Martin is setting a new standard for agility and efficiency in defense programs by adopting open architectures," said Tim Reed, CEO of Lynx. "Lynx is committed to supporting Lockheed Martin's mission to facilitate quicker capability development and integration. Together, we are focused on providing a flexible, secure and certifiable software foundation to ensure the U.S. military maintains its technological edge."

Lockheed Martin has selected Lynx MOSA.ic as the foundation for its reference architecture, to include key general purpose computer solutions. Lockheed Martin and Lynx aim to provide customers with the ability to swiftly adapt to new threats and opportunities while reducing lifecycle costs and enhancing long-term platform flexibility.

"At Lockheed Martin, we are committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that promote interoperability, reusability and cost savings," said Steve Donlin, Lockheed Martin Avionics and Aircraft Modernization Director. "By working closely with Lynx Software Technologies and leveraging the LYNX MOSA.ic platform, we are helping our customers achieve its MOSA vision of creating more agile and capable systems built on open standards."

LYNX MOSA.ic is founded on the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor and supports a variety of operating systems such as LynxOS-178, Linux, Windows, third-party RTOS products and bare metal applications. In contrast to the approach taken by traditional RTOS platforms, where hardware control, real-time scheduling, security, multimedia and application runtime services are integrated into a common stack servicing all applications on all CPU cores - LYNX MOSA.ic allows system architects to subdivide systems into smaller, independent stacks that include only the dependencies required.

