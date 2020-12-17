Lynx Technology Partners Announces Acquisition of ITSourceTEK, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, Inc., the leader in cybersecurity program strategy, execution and operations specializing in integrated risk management, announced today that it has acquired privately-held ITSourceTEK, an expert in solutions for detecting, resolving, and preventing advanced cybersecurity threats. The acquisition, which recognizes the ever-increasing intensity of cyberattacks and follows nearly two years of collaboration, creates the industry's leading minority-owned management consulting firm with the ability to provide a vertically integrated view of risk starting with an organization's strategy through its business operations and ultimately into the enabling technology assets.

ITSourceTEK is an acknowledged leader in cybersecurity services and solutions in cloud security, data protection, managed Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) and threat intelligence. As a trusted security advisor to Fortune 500 and midsize customers, ITSourceTEK's experts have responded to high-profile security incidents and bring deep security and incident response expertise to Lynx Technology Partners.

Lynx Technology Partners recently launched Lynx Risk Manager, a robust integrated risk management SaaS, that enables the simplification, automation, and integration of strategic, operational, and IT risk management processes and data. The combined organization unifies the critical components required for cybersecurity program management: the most complete library of actionable IRM insights aligned with business strategies, not just regulatory mandates, and a team of experts in products that can apply that threat intelligence to detect and prevent attacks on both the network and on endpoints.

"ITSourceTEK's security product technical knowledge will bolster our already robust Lynx Risk Manager platform. Our combined security consulting expertise will allow us to bring our incident response and managed security services to the next level for our customers.," said Aric K. Perminter, Founder & Chairman at Lynx Technology Partners. "Together we will help our customers achieve higher levels of cybersecurity program maturity by delivering real value in the form of stronger performance, increased resilience, better assurance, and more efficient risk management."

The consolidation of Lynx Technology Partners and ITSourceTEK brings together two highly complementary companies and creates an organization uniquely qualified to meet organizations' needs for cybersecurity operations and risk program management.

"After years of partnership with Lynx, our team was impressed by the professionalism and industry expertise displayed by Aric, Gina, and the entire Lynx team over our many years of partnership," commented Brian Arellanes, President, Chairman & Founder of ITSourceTEK, Inc. "It brings me a great sense of pride to know that the award-winning legacy of ITSourceTEK will live on and be further enhanced by Lynx's stellar track record of successfully guiding CISO's and CRO's. Their visionary stewardship of the cybersecurity and IRM industry, as well as commitment to moving mountains in diversity-related initiatives, is in perfect alignment with the objectives we have been driving toward at ITSourceTEK. I'm also happy that this acquisition will provide our employees new growth opportunities in addition to improvements in an already robust benefits package."

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners delivers dynamic Cyber Security and Risk Management solutions for our customers, helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx team consists of experienced, industry-recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises and Federal agencies. Lynx combines risk management professional services with an Integrated Risk Management Platform to better manage risk throughout the people, process, and technology lifecycle. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs has earned us the trust of a growing customer list in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit LynxTechnologyPartners.com.

About ITSourceTEK

An award-winning leader in the Information Security industry. ITSourceTEK provides strategic business and technology-based cybersecurity solutions that leverage enterprise investments and improve efficiencies to meet stringent compliance standards. Our team has extensive real-world experience in leading and supporting organizations spanning across many industries.

