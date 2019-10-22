Lynx Technology Partners Receives Ivanti One Certification for Lynx Risk Manager

A powerful Integrated Risk Management platform, LRM provides visibility across assets while optimizing resources to intelligently address risk exposure and achieve effective compliance. LRM identifies and prioritizes anticipated risks across key assets, assesses procedural controls through automated workflow-based surveys, and automates the assessment of technical controls while delivering scenario-based risk modeling and metrics.

"The Ivanti certification of LRM demonstrates to our mutual customers that together we deliver the powerful visibility and workflows needed to enable simplification, automation and integration of strategic, operational and IT risk management processes and data," said Gina Mahin, CEO, Lynx. "We are very pleased to have LRM among a select group of solutions to have received Ivanti certification."

"Rising threats, evolving regulatory requirements and greater budget pressures have made it more critical than ever to simplify compliance and risk management," said Steve Workman, vice president of corporate strategy and planning, Ivanti. "LRM, with the expertise and field proven experience of Lynx behind it, is a valuable solution for Ivanti customers looking to improve their compliance and security position. We're pleased to add LRM to our roster of Ivanti-certified solutions."

Ivanti One partners provide complementary technology integrations for the Ivanti product portfolio, delivering solutions that help Ivanti customers tackle their most pressing issues so they can gain maximum value from their Ivanti investments. Certified Ivanti One products have received joint technical development and have passed collaborative integration testing to ensure consistent and reliable operation with the latest Ivanti products. Visit here for more information on the Ivanti One partner program.

For more information on Lynx Risk Manager, visit the Ivanti Marketplace or join Ivanti for the Cybersecurity Virtual Event, "Insights to Combat Today's Evolving Threats," on October 23, 2019. Register now.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners executes flawlessly for our customers by delivering dynamic Cyber Security and Risk Management solutions helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx Team is made up of experienced, industry recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises and Federal agencies. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs has earned us the trust of a growing list of customers in highly-regulated industries worldwide. At Lynx, we listen, anticipate our customers' needs, adapt to their unique environment, watch for risk exposure, and use our real-world experience to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions. For more information, please visit LynxRiskSolutions.com.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

