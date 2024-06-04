Lynx Technology Partners Strengthens Strategic Leadership with Formation of Cybersecurity and Risk Management Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC, a leading Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) specializing in Governance, Risk, and Compliance as a Service (GRCaaS) solutions, today announced the formation of a strategic advisory board composed of renowned experts in cybersecurity and risk management. This distinguished board will provide strategic guidance and industry insights to further Lynx's mission of empowering clients to proactively manage risk and achieve measurable business value.

"We are excited to welcome this exceptional group of leaders to our advisory board," said Aric K. Perminter, Chairman & CEO of Lynx Technology Partners. "Their collective expertise and diverse perspectives will be instrumental in shaping Lynx's strategic vision, driving innovation in our GRCaaS solutions, and ensuring our clients remain ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving risk landscape."

The newly formed Lynx Advisory Board, which will serve through 2025, includes:

Nicole Ford , Chief Information Security Officer, Nordstrom

, Chief Information Security Officer, Nordstrom Darrell Hawkins , Former Cyber Chief Technology Officer, OTIS Elevator

, Former Cyber Chief Technology Officer, Emil Menzies, CTO Global Technology and Operations International, Broadridge

Dr. Laura Jones , Senior Director of Cybersecurity Risk Management, Rivian

The formation of this advisory board marks a significant step in Lynx's ongoing commitment to thought leadership and collaboration within the cybersecurity and risk management community. The board's insights will help Lynx to anticipate and address emerging challenges, ensuring that its GRCaaS solutions remain at the forefront of industry best practices.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Incorporated in 2009, Lynx Technology Partners, LLC is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) management consulting firm dedicated to empowering both commercial and government clients to proactively manage risk and achieve measurable business value. Lynx designs and implements comprehensive GRC programs that not only ensure compliance but also contribute to achieving overall business objectives, aligning risk management with strategic goals and demonstrating the value proposition of strong governance.

Leveraging a network of certified GRC experts, intelligent technologies within its Risk Operations Center (ROC), and a commitment to diversity and exceptional customer service, Lynx helps enterprises of all sizes improve security posture, ensure continuous compliance, and make risk-aware decisions. Lynx is a trusted partner for organizations in highly regulated industries worldwide.

