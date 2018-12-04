Lynx Technology Partners Welcomes Will Lassalle as Chief Information Officer

"We are so fortunate to have someone with Will's experience and expertise joining our team at this critical time," said Doug Yarabinetz, CMO Lynx Technology Partners. "We strive to execute flawlessly, and that starts with our people. As our growth, especially within the IT GRC, MSSP and range training markets accelerates, we need people like Will who can support and fuel our growth and development as an organization."

Lassalle is a graduate of Aspen University with an MBA in Project Management, and University of Phoenix with a Bachelors in IT- Information Security. Will has been recognized as a top 100 Social CIO, Top 79 CTO, Top 100 Chief Information Technology Officer and Top 100 Data Security Influencer. He began his technology career working for Iron Mountain. Lassalle has also served in various technical roles at IncentOne, Citigroup, and North Star Mohican Casino. Lassalle also served as Co-Founder/CIO of JLS Tech.

"Lynx has been recognized as a leader in the Cybersecurity, Risk and compliance field but has also been a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winner the last two years," says Lassalle. "The strength of their team and offerings along with their dedication to customers and employees is why I'm so excited about this opportunity. I am looking forward to using my 20 years of experience to help drive growth and continue the Lynx tradition of excellence."

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners is the trusted Information Security and Risk Management Advisor that customers in highly-regulated industries worldwide depend on to improve security posture, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and refine operational efficiency. With world-class skills and knowledge capital built over 30 years, Lynx security experts help customers recognize and control IT-related risks and maintain compliance with major industry and government standards. Through consulting, security and risk assessments, penetration testing, managed security services, cyber ranges and immersive training, and an award-winning GRC solution, Lynx supports many critical projects for security-conscious leaders in Financial Services, Federal, Energy, Healthcare, State Government, and Higher Education. For more information, please visit LynxRiskSolutions.com.

