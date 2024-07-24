Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Showcases Artwork at Arete Gallery in New Hope, PA

Michael Cartellone brings his work to Bucks County Showcase

NEW HOPE, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Gallery, 122 S Main St New Hope Pa, is pleased to announce the Michael Cartellone art exhibit. The exhibit opens today and features pieces from the Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer. They are available for viewing and purchase.

"While you may have never seen Michael's artwork, chances are you have heard the beats of his drum for iconic bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd and Damn Yankees," said Kim I Plyler, Arete Gallery owner. "We are captivated by his artwork and we are thrilled to host him at our gallery.

Michael Cartellone, Artist and Musician. Current Band Lynyrd Skynyrd

Michael Cartellone is more than just a musician. When he is not on tour, he trades his drumsticks for paintbrushes, producing mesmerizing works of art.

In addition to the wonderful showcase Arete Art Gallery is hosting a meet and greet with Michael on Tuesday August 6, 2024 from 4-7pm at the gallery. Lynrd Skynyrd is performing at a music festival in Bethlehem, PA and it's the perfect time to meet Michael and his friends. To register for the meet and greet contact [email protected]. This event is free and open to the public, but you need to register.

Michael Cartellone, born June 7, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, has balanced dual passions for music and art since childhood. He began painting at the age of four and drumming at the age of nine, leading to a professional music career that took off when he played his first bar gig at the age of 11. After many years on the club circuit, Michael moved to New York City at 22, where he performed with notable musicians like Eddie Jobson and Tommy Shaw before joining the multi-platinum band Damn Yankees. Over the years, Michael has recorded and toured with icons such as John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, John Wetton, Freddie Mercury, Cher, Adrian Belew, Accept, and, of course, Lynyrd Skynyrd. Yet, many are just now discovering Michael's talent with a paintbrush. During breaks from touring, Michael immerses himself in his art, creating pieces that have been showcased in galleries across New York City, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Fort Collins, Colorado, Long Island, New York, and now at Arete Art Gallery. Do not miss this chance to connect with a multi-faceted artist whose creativity extends beyond the stage and into the world of visual art.

Event Details:

● Date: Tuesday, August 6

● Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

● Location: Arete Art Gallery, Upstairs Loft

● Admission: Free

For more information, please visit the gallery's website at aretegallery.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Arete Gallery:

Arete Gallery is the perfect marriage of virtue and art. The gallery was established by Kim I.Plyler, with the purpose of showcasing artists whose work elevates humanity. From raising awareness on environmental causes to supporting disabled veterans, Arete Gallery's mission is to shed light on the issues of today through the eyes of the artists. United through the common purpose of building a better world, Arete's global community of artists create a spectacular mix of expression including classical paintings, modern art, textiles, sculpture, photography and even the written word. Located at 122 S Main St New Hope, Pa this gem of Bucks County is a gallery worth seeing. AreteGallery.com

