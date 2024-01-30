LyondellBasell & MSI Technology, LLC Collaborate on Innovative Consumer Packaging

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) and MSI Technology, LLC announced today they have entered into an agreement for MSI Technology to serve the LyondellBasell Polybutene-1 (PB-1) resin line into consumer packaging applications for North America. MSI Technology is also the sales representative for the LyondellBasell Plexar product line. The expansion of the relationship is a strategic fit relative to the markets MSI Technology serves today. MSI Technology will use its technical sales approach combined with its current specialty product portfolio to enhance offerings to customers in consumer packaging.

LyondellBasell PB-1 resins are commonly used in consumer packaging applications for easy-open packaging and film modification for seal initiation temperature providing:

Broad seal-peel temperature range

Consistent and reproducible peel performance

Adjustable peel force to end-use requirements

Similar initiation and propagation peel force

"Whitening" with "Smooth & Clean" peel surface

Good seal integrity

Easy processability

Usable in blown film, cast film, extrusion coating and sheet extrusion

"At LyondellBasell, we're passionate about creating solutions for everyday sustainable living," said Palmer Giddings, vice president Polymers at LyondellBasell. "Collaborating with MSI Technology on innovative packaging solutions is a major step forward in achieving that goal."

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with LyondellBasell," said Brian McCaghy, president of MSI Technology. "The PB-1 resins align perfectly with our mission to provide specialty polymers and solutions to the packaging industry."

The PB-1 resin line is part of MSI Technology's product offerings. The company also provides clients with access to dedicated sales and technical service specialists who provide guidance on technical resin selection to meet customer requirements.

For more information on LyondellBasell PB-1 product line please visit www.lyb.com or https://www.lyondellbasell.com/en/products-technology/polymers/resin-type/polybutene-1/

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Before using a product sold by a company of the LyondellBasell family of companies, users should make their own independent determination that the product is suitable for the intended use and can be used safely and legally. LyondellBasell MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED (INCLUDING ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE) OTHER THAN AS AGREED TO BY LyondellBasell IN THE PRODUCT SALE CONTRACT. This product(s) may not be used in: (i) any U.S. FDA Class I, Health Canada Class I, and/or European Union Class I Medical Devices, without prior notification to Seller for each specific product and application, or (ii) the manufacture of any of the following, without prior written approval by Seller for each specific product and application: (1) U.S. FDA Class II, Health Canada Class II or Class III, and/or European Union Class II Medical Devices.

LyondellBasell prohibits or restricts the use of its products in certain applications. For further information on restrictions or prohibitions of use, please contact a LyondellBasell representative.

Users should also review the applicable Safety Data Sheet before handling the product.

About MSI Technology, LLC

MSI Technology specializes in the sales, marketing, and development of specialty polymers. Our product lines include: Plexar tie-layer adhesives (manufactured by LyondellBasell), SPS peelable sealants, and SpeciPurge purging compound. MSI Technology and its sister company, Soarus LLC, are located in Arlington Heights, IL. Soarus markets Soarnol™), ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH), (manufactured by Mitsubishi Chemical Group) into North and Latin America. The two companies together provide sales and technical service for specialty polymers focused on the packaging market. Additional information can be found at www.msitechnology.com and www.soarus.com.

SOURCE LyondellBasell