LyondellBasell and Odebrecht S.A. Enter Into Exclusive Discussions Concerning Braskem

"Both LyondellBasell and Braskem share a strong culture of operational excellence and legacies of value-creating innovation. We believe that the potential combination of LyondellBasell's and Braskem's complementary strengths, product portfolios and operational footprints would create significant value for our shareholders, customers and employees."

"Braskem's board of directors and management have been informed of the existence of these discussions. The discussions are preliminary and no agreements have been reached. Among other things, the parties will need to complete appropriate diligence, negotiate definitive agreements and obtain corporate approvals. There can be no assurance the discussions will result in a transaction or on what terms any transaction may occur. LyondellBasell and Odebrecht S.A. do not intend to make any further comment unless and until the discussions conclude or are required by applicable law."

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its 13,400 employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, and improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road. LyondellBasell sells products into approximately 100 countries and is the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2018, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

