LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of March 1, 2024.

About LyondellBasell

