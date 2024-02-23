LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell

23 Feb, 2024

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of March 1, 2024.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

