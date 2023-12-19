LyondellBasell edges closer to meeting its 2030 renewable energy target

LyondellBasell Industries

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) signed two new Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) in the United States, which will bring the company's total procured renewable electricity to 1,366 megawatts (MW), representing 89% of its goal to procure a minimum of 50% of its electricity from renewable sources.

"We are taking decisive steps to reduce our scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and power purchase agreements are a critical lever towards meeting our targets," said Chris Cain, LyondellBasell Senior Vice President for Net Zero Transition Strategy. "These two new agreements help us accelerate the development of clean energy and shift to use of low carbon energy at our sites."

The company signed a long-term PPA for 125 MW of renewable electricity sourced from TotalEnergies' Brazoria Solar project in Brazoria County, Texas. The 15-year agreement is expected to generate approximately 300,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar power annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 28,000 American homes. The project is expected to commence operations at the end of 2025. This is the company's second PPA with TotalEnergies.

"TotalEnergies is proud to support LyondellBasell on its ambitious climate goals," said Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President, Renewables at TotalEnergies. "The signing of this new upside sharing PPA in the U.S. is consistent with our strategy of merchant exposure and will contribute to the objective of profitable growth for our Integrated Power business."

LyondellBasell also signed a long-term PPA with Industrial Sun to supply 50 MW of renewable electricity from Industrial Sun's Industrial Bravo solar project in Matagorda County, Texas, to the LyondellBasell Matagorda Complex. This facility produces high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic resins used to manufacture various consumer products. The project is expected to commence operations in the first half of 2026.

"We are excited to collaborate with LyondellBasell in support of their renewable energy goals," said Wade Gungoll, CEO of Industrial Sun. "Our utility-scale net-metered industrial solar solution will simultaneously reduce the carbon footprint and operating expenses of LyondellBasell's Matagorda Complex, which will in turn enhance the long-term prosperity of the facility and support more job creation in Matagorda County. Our unique projects are win-win-wins for the customer, the community, and the energy grid."

LyondellBasell has a target to procure a minimum of 50% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, based on 2020 procured levels. Approximately 15% of the company´s 2020 baseline scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions come from its electricity consumption. Renewable electricity is an important component of its pathway to net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050.

We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

