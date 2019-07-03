LyondellBasell names Ken Lane executive vice president, Global Olefins & Polyolefins

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced Kenneth (Ken) Lane will assume the role of executive vice president, Global Olefins & Polyolefins (O&P) effective July 15. Lane will have responsibility for the O&P Americas and O&P Europe Asia International (EAI) segments, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bob Patel.

"Ken brings a unique perspective and set of skills to the table. He has worked around the globe and gained valuable experience in all facets of our business including manufacturing, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, profit and loss management and strategy," said Patel. "His proven track record in value creation will enable LyondellBasell to further build upon the very solid foundation that is today's O&P business."

Prior to joining LyondellBasell, Lane held a variety of positions with BASF, including president of the Monomers Division and president of BASF Catalysts. Before BASF, Lane also held a number of positions with BP Chemicals. Lane earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Clemson University and a Master of Science in management from the University of Alabama.

Lane will be based in Houston, Texas.

