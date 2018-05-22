LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance for Acquisition of A. Schulman

SAMR's clearance for the transaction satisfies one of the conditions for the closing of the pending acquisition, which remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval by A. Schulman shareholders and the receipt of other required regulatory clearances and approvals.

As previously announced on February 15, 2018, LyondellBasell and A. Schulman, a leading global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and powders, entered into a definitive agreement under which LyondellBasell will acquire A. Schulman for a total consideration of $2.25 billion. The acquisition builds upon LyondellBasell's existing platform to create a premier Advanced Polymer Solutions business with broad geographic reach, leading technologies and a diverse product portfolio.

The pending acquisition has already been cleared by antitrust regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

More information on the transaction can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com/AdvancedPolymerSolutions.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its 13,400 employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, and improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road. LyondellBasell sells products into approximately 100 countries and is the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2018, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements relating to the proposed merger between LyondellBasell and A. Schulman, Inc. ("Schulman"), including statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed merger. These estimates and statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Schulman plans to file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Participants in the Solicitation

LYB, Schulman, their directors, executive officers and certain employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger. Information regarding LYB's directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 11, 2018. Information regarding Schulman's directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on October 27, 2017. Other information regarding persons who may be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation, including their respective interests by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the definitive proxy statement that Schulman has filed with the SEC in connection with the special meeting of stockholders to be held on June 14, 2018. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

