LyondellBasell Reports 2023 Earnings

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net Income: $185 million , $411 million excluding identified items (a)

, excluding identified items Diluted earnings per share: $0.56 per share, $1.26 per share excluding identified items

per share, per share excluding identified items EBITDA: $639 million , $910 million excluding identified items

, excluding identified items Generated $1.5 billion of cash from operating activities resulting in 171% cash conversion (b)

of cash from operating activities resulting in 171% cash conversion Returned $406 million in dividends to shareholders

in dividends to shareholders Took final investment decision to build first commercial-scale catalytic advanced recycling plant utilizing LYB's proprietary MoReTec technology

technology Announced divestiture of Ethylene Oxide and Derivatives business for $700 million

Subsequent Event

Entered agreement to acquire 35% of NATPET, a Saudi Arabian PDH/PP joint venture, for $500 million

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Delivered resilient results amid bottoming markets

Net Income: $2.1 billion , $2.8 billion excluding identified items

, excluding identified items Diluted earnings per share: $6.46 per share, $8.65 per share excluding identified items

per share, per share excluding identified items EBITDA: $4.5 billion , $5.2 billion excluding identified items

, excluding identified items Generated $4.9 billion in cash from operating activities

in cash from operating activities Achieved 98% cash conversion(b)

Launched new strategy

Three-pillar strategy to create a more profitable and sustainable growth engine for LYB

Significant progress on the strategy in 2023 Successful start-up of world's largest propylene oxide plant Active management of portfolio through divestiture, capacity rationalization and investments Unlocked more than $300 million net income (c) and $400 million in recurring annual EBITDA (c) through our Value Enhancement Program Built foundation for a profitable Circular and Low-Carbon Solutions business



Continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation

Increased quarterly dividend by 5%, 13 th consecutive year of annual dividend growth

consecutive year of annual dividend growth Returned $1.8 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases

to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases Issued inaugural green bond for $500 million

Comparisons with the prior quarter, fourth quarter 2022 and year ended 2022 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Sales and other operating revenues $9,929 $10,625 $10,206 $41,107 $50,451 Net income 185 747 353 2,121 3,889 Diluted earnings per share 0.56 2.29 1.07 6.46 11.81 Weighted average diluted share count 326 325 327 326 328 EBITDA(a) 639 1,356 792 4,509 6,301

Excluding Identified Items(a) Net income excluding identified items $411 $804 $427 $2,838 $4,102 Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items 1.26 2.46 1.29 8.65 12.46 Impairments, pre-tax 241 25 — 518 69 Refinery exit costs, pre-tax 50 49 95 334 187 EBITDA excluding identified items 910 1,410 865 5,222 6,527

(a) See "Information Related to Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 2-9 for reconciliations or calculations of these financial measures. "Identified items" include adjustments for lower of cost or market ("LCM"), impairments and refinery exit costs.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the fourth quarter 2023 of $185 million, or $0.56 per share. During the quarter, the company recognized identified items of $226 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted earnings by $0.70 per share included non-cash asset impairments and costs incurred from plans to exit the refining business. Fourth quarter 2023 EBITDA was $639 million, or $910 million excluding identified items. In addition to the identified items, non-cash LIFO inventory valuation charges impacted pre-tax quarterly results by approximately $55 million.

Full year 2023 net income was $2.1 billion, or $6.46 per share. During the year, the company recognized identified items of $717 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted full year earnings by $2.19 per share included non-cash asset impairments and costs incurred from plans to exit the refining business. Full year 2023 EBITDA was $4.5 billion, or $5.2 billion excluding identified items.

"During the fourth quarter, LyondellBasell's businesses delivered exceptional cash conversion amid challenging market conditions while we rapidly moved forward with our strategy. We have a clear and focused roadmap to deliver a more profitable and sustainable growth engine for LYB. In the fourth quarter, we announced the divestiture of our Ethylene Oxide and Derivatives business and our decision to build the first catalytic advanced recycling plant using LYB's proprietary MoReTec technology. And just two weeks ago, we announced a new propylene and polypropylene joint venture in Saudi Arabia. These actions demonstrate our laser-sharp focus on execution," said Peter Vanacker, LYB Chief Executive Officer.

Significantly lower fourth quarter gasoline crack spreads impacted refining and oxyfuels margins as well as the value of co-product fuels in the Olefins & Polyolefins Americas segment. In the North American polyethylene market, steady domestic demand and increased exports were supported by lower ethane raw material costs. Seasonally slow demand resulted in low operating rates for most businesses.

Throughout the year, petrochemical markets faced headwinds from soft global demand, capacity additions and economic uncertainty. Markets were broadly pressured by weak demand for durable goods, which impacted margins in the Olefins & Polyolefins, Intermediates & Derivatives and Advanced Polymer Solutions segments. In contrast, oxyfuels margins benefited from tight supply and strong summertime gasoline crack spreads, leading to record annual oxyfuels earnings for LYB.

LYB generated $4.9 billion in cash from operating activities during 2023. The company remained committed to a disciplined approach to capital allocation. In 2023, approximately $1.5 billion was reinvested in the business through capital expenditures while $1.8 billion was returned to shareholders through quarterly dividends and share repurchases. The company maintains a robust investment-grade balance sheet, with $7.6 billion of available liquidity at year-end.

LyondellBasell's strategy is focused on generating value-added growth to deliver $3 billion of incremental Normalized EBITDA by 2027(d). The company is accelerating value creation through decisive portfolio management, growth of manufacturing hubs to meet rapidly growing demand for recycled and renewable solutions and initiatives that are instilling an ownership culture. The LYB Value Enhancement Program underpins this culture shift, delivering a 2023 year-end run rate of more than $300 million of net income and $400 million of recurring annual EBITDA.

"In the ten months since we launched LyondellBasell's strategy, the passion, commitment and alignment of our global team is increasingly visible in our actions, culture and results. The successful startup of our new propylene oxide and oxyfuels plant is one example of our commitment to grow and upgrade our core businesses. We built strong foundations for our Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business by forming partnerships to source and sort plastic waste while moving forward on our first tranche of advanced recycling capacity. And our cultural transformation is well underway. Employee enthusiasm for the Value Enhancement Program allowed us to far exceed the original 2023 targets for the program. Outstanding cash conversion bolstered our investment-grade balance sheet and provided strong returns for LYB shareholders," said Vanacker.

OUTLOOK

In the first quarter of 2024, seasonally slow demand and economic uncertainty are expected to provide continued headwinds for most businesses. Relatively low ethane raw material costs are continuing to benefit North American Olefins & Polyolefins margins while regional demand is showing modest improvement. The company expects oxyfuels and refining margins to be within typical winter seasonal ranges. In China, January demand was subdued as buyers managed inventories around Lunar New Year holidays and growth remained uncertain. Spring and summer seasonal demand improvements are expected across global markets. LYB is aligning first quarter operating rates with global demand and expects to operate Olefins & Polyolefins Americas assets at approximately 80%, and both Olefins & Polyolefins EAI assets and Intermediates & Derivatives assets at approximately 75%.

(d) 2027 incremental Normalized EBITDA reflects expected improvement over a 2022 year-end asset portfolio with 2013-2022 historical average margins and operating rates and the benefits associated with our strategic initiatives. Please see "Information Related to Financial Measures" for additional information on Normalized EBITDA.

Table 2 - Reconciliations of Net Income to Net Income Excluding Identified Items and to EBITDA Including and Excluding Identified Items





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net income $ 185

$ 747

$ 353

$ 2,121

$ 3,889 add: Identified items

















Impairments, pre-tax(a) 241

25

—

518

69 Refinery exit costs, pre-tax(b) 50

49

95

334

187 Benefit from income taxes related to identified items (65)

(17)

(21)

(135)

(43) Net income excluding identified items $ 411

$ 804

$ 427

$ 2,838

$ 4,102



















Net income $ 185

$ 747

$ 353

$ 2,121

$ 3,889 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1

1

2

5

5 Income from continuing operations 186

748

355

2,126

3,894 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (7)

153

34

501

882 Depreciation and amortization(c) 380

367

334

1,534

1,267 Interest expense, net 80

88

69

348

258 add: Identified items

















Impairments(a) 241

25

—

518

69 Refinery exit costs(d) 30

29

73

195

157 EBITDA excluding identified items 910

1,410

865

5,222

6,527 less: Identified items

















Impairments(a) (241)

(25)

—

(518)

(69) Refinery exit costs(d) (30)

(29)

(73)

(195)

(157) EBITDA $ 639

$ 1,356

$ 792

$ 4,509

$ 6,301





















(a) The year ended December 31, 2023 reflects non-cash impairment charges of $518 million, which includes $192 million related to Dutch PO/SM joint venture assets in our Intermediates & Derivatives segment, recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252 million in our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment, recognized in the first quarter of 2023. The year ended December 31, 2022 reflects a non-cash impairment charge of $69 million related to the sale of our polypropylene manufacturing facility in Australia. (b) Refinery exit costs include accelerated lease amortization costs, personnel related costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations and depreciation of asset retirement costs. See Table 9 for additional detail on refinery exit costs. (c) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of asset retirement costs in connection with exiting the Refining business. See Table 9 for additional detail on refinery exit costs. (d) Refinery exit costs include accelerated lease amortization costs, personnel related costs and accretion of asset retirement obligations. See Table 9 for additional detail on refinery exit costs.

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding Identified Items





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 2.29

$ 1.07

$ 6.46

$ 11.81 add: Identified items

















Impairments 0.59

0.05

—

1.41

0.21 Refinery exit costs 0.11

0.12

0.22

0.78

0.44 Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items $ 1.26

$ 2.46

$ 1.29

$ 8.65

$ 12.46





















Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA Including and Excluding

LCM and Impairments









Three Months Ended

Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,504

$ 4,942 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization (380)

(1,534) Impairments(a) (241)

(518) Amortization of debt-related costs (2)

(9) Share-based compensation (20)

(91) Equity loss, net of distributions of earnings (91)

(189) Deferred income tax benefit (provision) 5

(43) Changes in assets and liabilities that used (provided) cash:





Accounts receivable (392)

(110) Inventories (214)

(18) Accounts payable (110)

(141) Other, net 126

(168) Net income 185

2,121 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1

5 Income from continuing operations 186

2,126 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (7)

501 Depreciation and amortization 380

1,534 Interest expense, net 80

348 add: LCM charges —

— add: Impairments(a) 241

518 EBITDA excluding LCM and impairments 880

5,027 less: LCM charges —

— less: Impairments(a) (241)

(518) EBITDA $ 639

$ 4,509









(a) Reflects non-cash impairment charges of $518 million, which includes $192 million related to Dutch PO/SM

joint venture assets in our Intermediates & Derivatives segment, recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a

non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252 million in our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment, recognized

in the first quarter of 2023.

Table 5 - Calculation of Cash Conversion









Three Months

Ended

Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,504

$ 4,942 Divided by:





EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment(a) 880

5,027 Cash conversion 171 %

98 %









(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA

including and excluding LCM and impairments.

Table 6 - Calculation of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity





Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,405 Short-term investments

— Cash and liquid investments $ 3,405





Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility

3,250 Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility

900 Total liquidity $ 7,555







Table 7 - Calculation of Dividends and Share Repurchases









Three Months

Ended

Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 Dividends - common stock $ 406

$ 1,610 Repurchase of Company ordinary shares —

211 Dividends and share repurchases $ 406

$ 1,821









Table 8 - Reconciliation of Net Income to recurring annual

EBITDA for the Value Enhancement Program









Millions of U.S. dollars



2023 Net income



$ 300 Provision for income taxes





75 Depreciation and amortization





25 Interest expense, net





— EBITDA



$ 400











Note: In 2022, we launched the Value Enhancement Program.

In 2023, the program delivered a 2023 a year-end run rate of

approximately $300 million of net income and $400 million of

recurring annual EBITDA.

Table 9 - Refinery Exit Costs





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Refinery exit costs:

















Accelerated lease amortization costs $ 10

$ 11

$ 55

$ 110

$ 91 Personnel costs 17

16

16

76

64 Asset retirement obligation accretion 3

2

2

9

2 Asset retirement cost depreciation 20

20

22

139

30 Total refinery exits costs $ 50

$ 49

$ 95

$ 334

$ 187





















SOURCE LyondellBasell