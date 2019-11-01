LyondellBasell Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income: $1.0 billion

Diluted earnings per share: $2.85 per share

per share Quarter included $85 million non-cash tax settlement that increased earnings by $0.25 per share

non-cash tax settlement that increased earnings by per share EBITDA: $1.5 billion , resilient performance in a challenging market

, resilient performance in a challenging market Cash from operating activities: $1.9 billion

Paid dividends and repurchased 37 million shares totaling $3.6 billion

Refinanced over $2 billion of debt at favorable rates

Comparisons with the prior quarter and third quarter 2018 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary

Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Sales and other operating revenues $8,722 $9,048 $10,155 $26,548 $30,128 Net income 965 1,003 1,113 2,785 3,998 Diluted earnings per share 2.85 2.70 2.85 7.72 10.18 Weighted average diluted share count 337 370 390 360 392 EBITDA (a) 1,513 1,579 1,732 4,520 5,655

(a) See the end of this release for an explanation of the Company's use of EBITDA and Table 9 for reconciliations of EBITDA to net income.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the third quarter 2019 of $1.0 billion, or $2.85 per share, which included an $85 million non-cash tax settlement that increased earnings by $0.25 per share. Third quarter 2019 EBITDA was $1.5 billion. Integration activities related to the acquisition of A. Schulman are on schedule and expected to generate approximately $125 million in forward annual run-rate synergies as of the close of the third quarter. After tax costs related to integration rose to $33 million for the quarter and impacted third quarter earnings by $0.10 per share.

"LyondellBasell demonstrated resilient performance by achieving a third consecutive increase in quarterly earnings per share with its leading portfolio, advantaged global positions, and disciplined capital allocation. Strong margins for our North American ethylene and Oxyfuels & Related Products businesses were supported by abundant supplies of low-cost, shale-based natural gas liquid feedstocks. Our global Olefins & Polyolefins businesses benefited from typical seasonal strength in demand for consumer driven non-durable products with polyolefin sales volume increasing by 5% relative to the second quarter. Market headwinds from softer demand and compressing margins for styrene impacted the profitability for our Intermediates & Derivatives segment. Our refinery ran reliably at 99% of nameplate capacity and margins increased with improved availability of favorably-priced heavy sour crude oils in the Houston market," said Bob Patel, LyondellBasell CEO.

"We continued to execute our disciplined capital allocation strategy during the third quarter. In September, we moved forward on our value-driven approach to growth with a long-term propylene supply contract and discussions to build a joint venture chemical complex in northeast China. During July, we completed a tender offer for 35.1 million shares that demonstrated our views on the value of our company and the outlook for our businesses. Over the past few weeks, we successfully refinanced over $2 billion of debt in a favorable interest rate environment," Patel said.

OUTLOOK

"Our businesses continue to benefit from low-cost natural gas liquid feedstocks with favorable prices persisting into October. We expect to see typical seasonal softening of demand in the final months of the year. At the same time, profitability at our Houston refinery should begin to improve during the fourth quarter with increasing demand for low-sulfur marine fuels ahead of the IMO 2020 regulation deadline," Patel said.

LYONDELLBASELL BUSINESS RESULTS DISCUSSION BY REPORTING SEGMENT

LyondellBasell manages operations through six operating segments: 1) Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas; 2) Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia and International; 3) Intermediates and Derivatives; 4) Advanced Polymer Solutions; 5) Refining; and 6) Technology. Results for our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment incorporates the businesses acquired from A. Schulman beginning on August 21, 2018.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas (O&P-Americas) - Our O&P-Americas segment produces and markets Olefins & Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 2 - O&P-Americas Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Operating income $524 $504 $572 $1,412 $1,744 EBITDA 653 635 704 1,804 2,131

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA increased $18 million versus the second quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, olefins results increased $120 million. Ethylene margin improved as the price of ethylene increased and feedstock prices declined. Ethylene volume decreased due to planned maintenance. Polyolefins results decreased approximately $100 million due to a spread decrease for polyethylene over ethylene of more than $220 per ton, partially offset by an increase in polyolefin volume.

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended September 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $51 million versus the third quarter 2018. Compared with the prior period, olefins results increased more than $150 million. Ethylene margin expanded primarily due to reduced feedstock prices. Polyolefin results decreased $215 million driven by a spread decline in polyethylene over ethylene of more than $320 per ton, partially offset by an increase in polyolefin volume.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI) - Our O&P-EAI segment produces and markets Olefins and Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 3 - O&P-EAI Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Operating income $202 $226 $141 $614 $667 EBITDA 291 331 262 918 1,036

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $40 million versus the second quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, olefins results decreased about $10 million driven by a small decline in volume. Combined polyolefins results were relatively unchanged with an increase in polyethylene volume offset by a compressed polyethylene margin. Joint venture equity income decreased approximately $15 million.

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended September 30, 2018 - EBITDA increased $29 million versus the third quarter 2018. Olefins results increased about $75 million driven by an increase in margin and volume. Margin improved as a decline in feedstock cost significantly outpaced the decline in ethylene price. Combined polyolefins results increased approximately $10 million primarily driven by higher volume due to the timing of customer orders. Joint venture equity income decreased approximately $35 million.

Intermediates & Derivatives (I&D) - Our I&D segment produces and markets Propylene Oxide & Derivatives, Oxyfuels and Related Products and Intermediate Chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol.

Table 4 - I&D Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Operating income $314 $372 $431 $1,000 $1,408 EBITDA 390 448 504 1,228 1,632

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $58 million versus the second quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results were relatively unchanged. Intermediate Chemicals results decreased $95 million driven by a decline in margin for all products, primarily in styrene. Volume decreased as a result of planned maintenance. Oxyfuels & Related Products results increased about $30 million due to increased margin and volume. Margin improved driven by low-cost butane and a higher gasoline blend premium.

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended September 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $114 million versus the third quarter 2018. Compared with the prior period, Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results decreased approximately $15 million due to a small decline in volume. Intermediate Chemicals results decreased about $180 million driven by a decline in margin for most products. Volume decreased as a result of planned maintenance. Oxyfuels & Related Products results increased more than $75 million. Margin increased due to low-cost butane and contract price improvements.

Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) - Our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets in two lines of business: Compounding & Solutions and Advanced Polymers. Compounding & Solutions includes polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders. Advanced Polymers consists of Catalloy and polybutene-1. A. Schulman was acquired on August 21, 2018, and results from the acquisition are included prospectively.

Table 5 - Advanced Polymer Solutions Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Operating income $67 $91 $48 $277 $274 EBITDA 102 120 70 370 314

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $18 million versus the second quarter 2019. Integration costs related to the acquisition of A. Schulman and assigned to the segment were $24 million higher in the third quarter 2019 versus the second quarter. Compared with the prior period, Compounding & Solutions results were relatively unchanged. Advanced Polymers results improved approximately $10 million driven by modest improvement in construction demand.

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended September 30, 2018 - EBITDA increased $32 million versus the third quarter 2018. Integration costs related to the acquisition and assigned to the segment were $43 million during the third quarter 2019, $6 million dollars lower than the transaction and integration costs in the third quarter 2018. Compared with the prior period, Compounding & Solutions results increased $30 million primarily due to the addition of new product lines from the acquisition. Advanced Polymers results were relatively unchanged.

Refining - Our Refining segment produces and markets gasoline and distillates, including diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel.

Table 6 - Refining Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Operating income (loss) $(52) $(110) $38 $(221) $111 EBITDA (6) (66) 84 (87) 251

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA increased $60 million versus the second quarter 2019. Margin improved due to improved availability of favorably-priced heavy sour crude oils in the U.S. Gulf Coast market. The Houston Refinery continued to run well with crude throughput increasing to 264,000 barrels per day.

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended September 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $90 million versus the third quarter 2018. Margin declined primarily due to a decrease in the Maya 2-1-1 spread of $3.30 per barrel to $18.13 per barrel and lower by-product prices. Crude throughput was 264,000 barrels per day, 33,000 barrels per day more than the prior period due to completion of planned maintenance in the second half of 2018.

Technology - Our Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

Table 7 - Technology Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Operating income $73 $96 $88 $242 $234 EBITDA 83 107 98 273 267

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $24 million versus the second quarter 2019 primarily due to a decrease in licensing revenue as several licenses reached revenue milestones in the prior quarter.

Three months ended September 30, 2019 versus three months ended September 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $15 million versus the third quarter 2018.

Capital Spending and Cash Balances

Capital expenditures, including growth projects, maintenance turnarounds, catalyst and information technology-related expenditures, were $742 million during the third quarter 2019. Our cash and liquid investment balance was $1.1 billion at September 30, 2019. There were 333 million common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The company paid dividends of $351 million during the third quarter 2019.

Reconciliations and Additional Information

Quantitative reconciliations of EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, are provided in Table 9 at the end of this release. Additional operating and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, may be found on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations .

Table 8 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information





2018



2019 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Total Sales and other operating revenues:



































Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 2,646

$ 2,542

$ 2,770

$ 2,450

$ 10,408

$ 2,111

$ 2,114

$ 2,137

$ 6,362 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

2,960

2,900

2,643

2,335

10,838

2,535

2,505

2,309

7,349 Intermediates & Derivatives

2,343

2,584

2,509

2,152

9,588

1,894

2,062

2,046

6,002 Advanced Polymer Solutions

838

833

1,039

1,314

4,024

1,339

1,258

1,186

3,783 Refining

2,257

2,569

2,499

1,832

9,157

1,882

2,180

2,134

6,196 Technology

115

182

171

115

583

141

173

146

460 Other/Eliminations

(1,392)

(1,404)

(1,476)

(1,322)

(5,594)

(1,124)

(1,244)

(1,236)

(3,604) Continuing operations

$ 9,767

$ 10,206

$ 10,155

$ 8,876

$ 39,004

$ 8,778

$ 9,048

$ 8,722

$ 26,548































Operating income (loss):





























Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 629

$ 543

$ 572

$ 507

$ 2,251

$ 384

$ 504

$ 524

$ 1,412 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

281

245

141

15

682

186

226

202

614 Intermediates & Derivatives

408

569

431

308

1,716

314

372

314

1,000 Advanced Polymer Solutions

114

112

48

55

329

119

91

67

277 Refining

15

58

38

(139)

(28)

(59)

(110)

(52)

(221) Technology

46

100

88

50

284

73

96

73

242 Other

1

(1)

(1)

(2)

(3)

—

(2)

(4)

(6) Continuing operations

$ 1,494

$ 1,626

$ 1,317

$ 794

$ 5,231

$ 1,017

$ 1,177

$ 1,124

$ 3,318































Depreciation and amortization:





























Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 106

$ 109

$ 111

$ 116

$ 442

$ 115

$ 117

$ 118

$ 350 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

56

52

50

50

208

53

52

51

156 Intermediates & Derivatives

73

72

71

71

287

72

74

75

221 Advanced Polymer Solutions

8

9

22

30

69

29

30

32

91 Refining

46

46

45

55

192

43

44

41

128 Technology

10

12

10

11

43

10

11

10

31 Continuing operations

$ 299

$ 300

$ 309

$ 333

$ 1,241

$ 322

$ 328

$ 327

$ 977































EBITDA:(a)





























Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 756

$ 671

$ 704

$ 631

$ 2,762

$ 516

$ 635

$ 653

$ 1,804 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

419

355

262

127

1,163

296

331

291

918 Intermediates & Derivatives

486

642

504

379

2,011

390

448

390

1,228 Advanced Polymer Solutions

123

121

70

86

400

148

120

102

370 Refining

63

104

84

(84)

167

(15)

(66)

(6)

(87) Technology

56

113

98

61

328

83

107

83

273 Other

10

4

10

12

36

10

4

—

14 Continuing operations

$ 1,913

$ 2,010

$ 1,732

$ 1,212

$ 6,867

$ 1,428

$ 1,579

$ 1,513

$ 4,520































Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending:





























Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 242

$ 311

$ 247

$ 279

$ 1,079

$ 276

$ 257

$ 295

$ 828 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

58

40

58

92

248

64

39

45

148 Intermediates & Derivatives

68

80

100

161

409

179

238

317

734 Advanced Polymer Solutions

15

10

16

21

62

16

11

14

41 Refining

36

45

47

122

250

43

53

41

137 Technology

8

9

12

19

48

17

17

26

60 Other

2

1

2

4

9

4

7

4

15 Continuing operations

$ 429

$ 496

$ 482

$ 698

$ 2,105

$ 599

$ 622

$ 742

$ 1,963





































(a) See Table 9 for the reconciliation of EBITDA to net income.

Table 9 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

2018

2019 (Millions of U.S. dollars) Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1



Q2

Q3

Total Net income (a)(b) $ 1,231

$ 1,654

$ 1,113

$ 692

$ 4,690

$ 817



$ 1,003

$ 965

$ 2,785 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

1

2

5

8

—



3

4

7 Income from continuing operations(a)(b) 1,231

1,655

1,115

697

4,698

817



1,006

969

2,792 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(b) 303

(21)

232

99

613

203



169

136

508 Depreciation and amortization 299

300

309

333

1,241

322



328

327

977 Interest expense, net 80

76

76

83

315

86



76

81

243 EBITDA(c) $ 1,913

$ 2,010

$ 1,732

$ 1,212

$ 6,867

$ 1,428



$ 1,579

$ 1,513

$ 4,520

































(a) The third quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019 include after-tax charges of $42 million, $15 million, $12 million, $15 million and $33 million, respectively, for acquisition-related transaction and integration costs associated with our acquisition of A. Schulman. (b) The second quarter of 2018 and third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $346 million and $85 million, respectively, from the release of unrecognized tax benefits and associated accrued interest. (c) EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019 include pre-tax charges of $53 million, $20 million, $16 million, $19 million and $43 million, respectively, for acquisition-related transaction and integration costs associated with our acquisition of A. Schulman.

