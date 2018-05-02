LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that Richard Roudeix, Senior Vice President of Olefins & Polyolefins Europe, Asia & International, will address investors at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London at 09:10 a.m. BST on May 16, 2018.

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access
A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the presentation at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its 13,400 employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, and improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road. LyondellBasell sells products into approximately 100 countries and is the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2018, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."  More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

 

