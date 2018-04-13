LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce first-quarter 2018 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 27 followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, April 27, 2018
11:00 a.m. EDT
Hosted by David Kinney, Director, Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at www.lyb.com/earnings.
Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
United States: 1-800-475-8402
United Kingdom: 0800-376-8334
Netherlands: 0800-020-1250
Passcode: 6934553
A complete listing of toll-free numbers by country can be found at www.lyb.com/teleconference.
Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyb.com/earnings.
Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:30 p.m. EDT April 27 until 11:59 p.m. EDT May 27. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 1-866-403-7099
Toll: 203-369-0571
Passcode: 65468
About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its 13,400 employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, and improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road. LyondellBasell sells products into approximately 100 countries and is the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2018, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.
SOURCE LyondellBasell
