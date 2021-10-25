Lyons & Simmons Attorneys Earn DTLA John Howie Award For Record Verdict in Midland County Trial

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For their successful pursuit of justice in the face of adversity, Lyons & Simmons attorneys Michael Lyons, Chris Simmons, Chris Carr, and Stephen Higdon have been awarded the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association's prestigious 2021 John Howie Award. The honor is based on the trial team's work representing an Alabama mother who lost three children in a tragic West Texas highway accident.

Named for famed Dallas trial lawyer John Howie, a former DTLA president and relentless advocate for plaintiffs' rights, the award is presented annually to attorneys and their clients in recognition for "the courageous pursuit of justice in the face of adversity."

In May, the trial team secured a $5.9 million verdict against Dancar Energy Construction, LLC and one of its employees, finding them both responsible for a deadly highway crash that took the lives of three of Neva Rogers' children. The deadly collision happened after a Dancar employee was speeding on his way to a job site in inclement weather and lost control. The verdict is reportedly the largest for a personal injury case in Midland County history, known as one of Texas' most conservative venues.

"This was an unimaginable tragedy for Neva Rogers. As a parent, I cannot comprehend the immense pain she has endured," said Lyons. "We knew the liability case was difficult against the company and we knew there was a probability this was not going to result in a favorable verdict. Despite knowing that from the outset, as parents we knew we had to take the case and see it through."

In addition to the difficult venue and liability issues, the case presented unique challenges, including the late finding that Dancar had intentionally destroyed important evidence during the discovery process.

"They literally took 40 banker boxes of documents related to the case and lit them on fire," said Simmons. "Had we not discovered what they did, they probably would have gotten away with all of this. The court ordered a forensic examination that revealed documents that weren't produced – they were the center of our liability case. Without them we would have lost."

Ms. Rogers offered appreciation of the firm's dedication to the case.

"I wanted to get justice for my children," she said. "The entire team was amazing. They made me and my family a priority. They treated me like family. I had a team of warriors fighting for me every step of the way."

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons

Related Links

http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com

