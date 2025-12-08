Lyons & Simmons Promotes Michael Fechner to Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons & Simmons, LLP is pleased to announce that Michael Fechner has been named a Partner. This milestone reflects Michael's exceptional trial abilities and commitment to representing clients in complex personal injury and wrongful death matters.

Fechner focuses his practice on high-stakes catastrophic injury and wrongful death trial work. Since joining the firm, Michael has been an integral part of the development of some of the firm's biggest cases. He is known for his thorough preparation and practical, client-focused approach to personal injury and wrongful death trial work.

"Michael demonstrates the rare combination of skill, determination, and enthusiasm for our practice but also holds an authentic desire to improve his clients' lives and the safety of the public," said co-founding partner Michael P. Lyons. "Making Michael a Partner made perfect sense, and it has truly been an honor to work alongside him."

A graduate of Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, Fechner earned his J.D. magna cum laude and served as President of the SMU Law Review. He also holds a B.S. in Political Communications from The University of Texas at Austin.

Before joining Lyons & Simmons, Michael was an associate at a large international law firm, gaining experience in complex commercial litigation.

Fechner is the author of Lessons on the Way to Heaven: What My Father Taught Me, a personal memoir honoring his late father's legacy of service, faith, and compassion. In addition to his legal practice, Fechner remains deeply involved in community and nonprofit work, including his long-standing service with BridgeBuilders and the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program.

As Partner, he will continue his work on significant cases and support the firm's efforts on behalf of individuals and families across the U.S., Texas, and beyond.

About Lyons & Simmons

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP represents clients in wrongful death, catastrophic personal injury, and product liability matters nationwide. Since 2023, the firm has secured more than $1 billion in verdicts and settlements. Learn more at www.lyons-simmons.com .

